John Samuel Shenker: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley bouncing back from slow start vs SJSU was 'awesome to see'

TJ Finley has not started the season off particularly hot.

Through the first two games of the season (Mercer & San Jose State), Finley is completing 64.7% of his passes while averaging 139.5 passing yards per game.

Not great numbers. Even worse when you consider the TD/INT ratio (1/3).

After throwing his third interception of the season in the first half against San Jose State, Finley finished the game 12-of-15 passing with eight completions of 10 yards or more.

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker joined the Locked On Auburn podcast to talk about Finley's resilience after the interception.

"That was awesome to see," Asda. "Coming from last year, I think that's been a big part of his growth, is just being able to face adversity, and just continue to the next play."

It was a night full of adversity for the Tigers, who were surprisingly outplayed in a numbers of areas by a Spartans' squad that has had one winning season since joining the Mountain West conference in 2013.

"We talked about that yesterday, our ability to bounce back after all of this negative stuff," Shenker said. "There was nothing really going right, we had to start moving the train the right way, and that was really exciting, especially for TJ (Finley)."

Finley finished with a PFF grade of 63.3 vs San Jose State, good enough to be the tenth-best offensive grade for the Tigers.

If the Tigers are going to get the train really rolling, they'll need a solid outing from Finley this Saturday in what could shape up to be Auburn's biggest home game of the season.

Auburn takes on No. 22 Penn State this Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium at 2:30 p.m. central.

