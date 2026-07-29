Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium Ranked Among Best College Football Environments

If you have ever been to an Auburn Tigers football game in Jordan-Hare Stadium, you likely know exactly why so many view it as one of the toughest places to play in as a visitor in the country.

The stands seem to always be full–even when the team is struggling immensely–the energy seems to always be sky-high and, of course, nothing beats watching the eagle fly before each game.

USA Today seems to concur with that sentiment, as in a recent article, Blake Toppmeyer, Paul Myerberg, Jordan Mendoza and Kevin Skiver ranked the top 25 best stadiums in the country, and Jordan-Hare cracked the list at No. 15.

“Another place that has seen its home team have better days, Jordan-Hare still is regularly packed with Tigers fans who turn up the volume and influence the game,” they wrote. “And how do you top a pregame ceremony with War Eagle flying around the stands? It's a truly unique environment, and nobody beats Auburn at swag surfing.”

Undoubtedly, Jordan-Hare is among the best places to catch a football game in the country–at least, in terms of environment. The Tigers’ home turf used to be ranked much higher, but the past few seasons have seen the stadium’s prestige diminish, particularly since the home team has yet to notch a winning season since Gus Malzahn was fired.

However, Jordan-Hare is still famed for its magic, and legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who knew the magic better than anyone, once said of Jordan-Hare that ‘that place is haunted.’ Saban has been on the receiving end of many Jordan-Hare miracles, though perhaps none more famous than the legendary Kick Six in 2013, which needs no further introduction.

In that same season, Jordan-Hare also played host to what became known as the Prayer in Jordan-Hare, a miraculous reception from then-quarterback Nick Marshall to Ricardo Louis to seal the win over the Georgia Bulldogs, just two weeks before the Kick Six.

In the time since, though, Jordan-Hare’s magic seems to have faded slightly, though that could quickly change with Alex Golesh. The stadium and its fans seem to reward teams (and coaches) who play and lead with heart and conviction and seem to have a genuine desire to win games, traits that have been absent in teams past.

With a good 2026 season from its home squad, Jordan-Hare could see a massive jump in these ratings–the product on the field just needs to be good enough for its fans, first.

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