4-Star EDGE Joseph Mupoyi to visit Auburn Tuesday

The Auburn Tigers will be hosting 4-star EDGE Joseph Mupoyi on an unofficial visit this Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect from Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C. is coming from an official visit with the Michigan Wolverines.

The 2023 EDGE recruit recently spoke with Auburn Live. He said, “First, I want to see the coaches and talk to the (edge coach Roc Bellantoni ) and the head coach, I want to talk to him. I’ve just text on the phone with him. It’s my first time there, I want to see everything.”

Bryan Harsin getting face time with Mupoyi will be huge as it will be his first visit with the Auburn Tigers. He was at the Penn State Auburn game last season.

He will visit Penn State and Virginia Tech after he sees what the Tigers have to offer. Mupoyi plans to be an early enrollee wherever he chooses to play at the next level.

Auburn has yet to sign an EDGE defender in the 2023 class. After a few close finishes, Auburn may be going into August without an EDGE rusher committed in the 2023 class.

Mupoyi told Auburn Live that he would consider taking an official visit to the Plains if the unofficial visit goes well.

The EDGE rusher is listed as a 4-star on On3 and a 3-star on 247Sports.

