Key Missouri Players to Watch in Auburn Tigers Matchup
Coming off their first bye week of the season, the Auburn Tigers are still searching for their first win of SEC play. They will have an opportunity to upset the No. 19 Missouri Tigers on the road this week, the second of three road games in a row.
Auburn lost to No. 5 Georgia on the road in its last outing. Missouri got back on track against UMass last week after losing 41-10 to No. 25 (now No. 14) Texas A&M on the road the week before.
Let's look at the key Missouri players that Auburn needs to keep an eye on this Saturday.
Offense
Brady Cook, QB
Cook, a 6-foot-2 senior, is considered one of the SEC’s best quarterbacks. Cook is 119-of-184 (64.7%) on the season with 1,351 yards and seven touchdowns. Additionally, Cook has thrown just one interception so far this season.
Nate Noel, RB
Noel, a 5-foot-10 senior, is the more prominent ball carries in Missouri’s running back duo alongside Marcus Carrol. Noel has amassed 471 yards and two touchdowns off 79 carries this season.
Luther Burden III, WR
Burden, a 5-foot-11 junior, posted 1,212 receiving yards last season. While Burden is not on pace to beat that number halfway through the season, he has made 31 catches for 398 yards and four touchdowns.
Theo Wease Jr., WR
Wease, a 6-foot-2 senior, is part of the reason why Burden’s stats have taken a hit. Wease has made 31 catches for 407 yards and a touchdown this season, putting him comfortably on pact to beat his mark of 682 from last season.
Defense
Chris McClellan, DT
McClellan, a 6-foot-3 junior who spent the previous two seasons with Florida, has 23 tackles this season and leads Missouri in sacks with 2.5. McClellan also has two pass deflections and one forced fumble.
Khalil Jacobs, LB
Jacobs, a 6-foot-2 junior, spent his first two seasons with South Alabama. Jacobs has fit in nicely on Missouri’s defense, having recorded 14 tackles and two sacks this season.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. ESPN will carry the broadcast.