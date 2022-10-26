Landen King is entering the transfer portal

One of the most talked about players of the offseason is entering the transfer portal.

Auburn wide receiver Landen King announced via his social media that he will be entering the transfer portal.

He tweeted out a graphic saying, "First off I want to say thank you to Coach Malzahn for believing in a kid from Texas during COVID and giving me the opportunity to come to play for one of the best universities in the country. Auburn will always hold a very, very special place in my heart, and I'm so glad I chose Auburn."

King reportedly lost weight so he could change positions and leave the tight end room and become a wide receiver in the Auburn offense. His snaps have been limited this year. He has just one catch for 24 yards.

He also said in his graphic, "I will be entering the transfer portal on December 5th with three years left of eligibility. Again, thank you to the Auburn family and I will make sure wherever I go, I'll show what it means to be an Auburn man.

There was some chatter that King was one of a few players to ask the coaches to take a redshirt this season and wait until next year. It seems that was to keep a year of eligibility possible for his future school.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch