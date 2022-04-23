Skip to main content

Landen King's small sample size last year was impressive

Landen King could be a key part of the Auburn offense in 2022.

The Auburn Tiger offense in 2022 continues to be a talking point over the offseason and it doesn't look like that will change until they put up points on opposing defenses this fall. 

Still, it's easy to talk yourself into some guys on this roster. One of those is Landen King. He's the focus of the Auburn Daily Stat of the day. 

Stat of the day

King earned Auburn's fourth-highest PFF receiver grade. He was behind Kobe Hudson and Elijah Canion, who are both no longer on the roster, and running back Jarquez Hunter. 

Auburn's top four receiving grades via PFF in 2021

Kobe Hudson - 78.8 

Jarquez Hunter- 76.9 

Elijah Canion - 71.9 

Landen King - 69.1

What it means

Normally you would see arguments against metrics like this due to the small sample size  It's easy to see how it's relevant here. 

King was only targeted eight times last season which resulted in seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. 

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end and wide receiver has all of the upside in the world. His impact in the 2021 Iron Bowl was impossible to miss and with Auburn's roster seeing an overhaul at the wide receiver position. 

King got reps with the wide receivers and worked with receivers coach Ike Hilliard during spring camp which opens the door for him to gain more targets from Auburn's quarterbacks this season. 

In fact, the play of the A-Day was King hauling in a pass from the far-right receiver position. 

Also, with the return of John Samuel Shenker at tight end for one more season, there's more of a need for King to play receiver than tight end in 2021. 

Auburn tight end Landen King (40) makes a one-handed grab to score a touchdown despite Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) holding his left arm during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. The touchdown sent the game to a second overtime, a game won in four overtimes by Alabama, 24-22.
Football

