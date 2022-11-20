Lane Kiffin answers question about the Auburn head coaching job

Every rumor, tweet, and message board post seems to be pointing Lane Kiffin in the direction of Auburn, Alabama.

After Ole Miss was blown out by Arkansas, Kiffin was asked about the Auburn head coaching vacancy.

"I'm very happy here," Kiffin said. "Very happy here and appreciative of the leadership here. I love being here. There's a lot of people coming back (next year), a lot of good guys coming back. Very excited about the future."

Not the best answer for an Ole Miss fan wanting Kiffin to stay in Oxford.

Late last week, Mississippi radio host Richard Cross reported that Ole Miss has offered Kiffin an extension. Cross said, "Without being specific on the exact number, I think when you look at an average annual value... I think you're looking in the nine million dollars a year range in terms of what Ole Miss has offered Lane Kiffin."

It does not seem that Kiffin has agreed to the deal.

Kiffin currently has a salary of $7.25 million dollars at Ole Miss. The $1.75 million dollar pay raise would move him from the 11th highest-paid coach in college football to the seventh spot. Kiffin would move ahead of an SEC coach, Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher, with this extension. Ole Miss is looking to get Kiffin close to Ryan Day's deal at Ohio State.

