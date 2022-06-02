Skip to main content

Lindy's Sports predicts Auburn to finish last in the SEC West

The Tigers are predicted to finish last in their division according to Lindy's.

Lindy's Sports recently released their preseason college football preview magazine, and predicted Auburn to finish last in the SEC West. According to Lindy's, the Tigers are the 12th best team in the conference, only above Missouri and Vanderbilt. Mississippi State is predicted to finish above Auburn in the West.

The magazine seems to have a pretty negative view of Auburn's 2022 season, saying that "questions at QB and a lack of overall talent likely spell a .500 season and more grumbling" and the Tigers "don't appear ready" for challenges against Georgia and Alabama.

Here's how Lindy's predicts the entire SEC West.

SEC West PredictionsLindy's Call

1. Alabama

It's time for another title (the CFP kind) on Tuscaloosa.

2. Texas A&M

Aggies all push Tide in the West, but likely won't win at Bama, thus runner-up finish.

3. Arkansas

Hogs tied for third in West last year. That seems like the 'Hogs ceiling once again.

4. Ole Miss

Rebels offense could be explosive again, but defense might be team's slight undoing.

5. LSU

LSU could improve from six wins to eight, but the Tigers want Kelly to live in the 10-12 range.

6. Mississippi State

State whipped NC State, A&M and Kentucky last year, and remains dangerous week to week.

7. Auburn

Questions at QB and lack of overall talent likely spell a .500 season and more grumbling.

While it's fair to approach Auburn's season with a lot of caution and questions, it needs to be stated that a combined 14 starters return from a team that was a consistent quarterback away from winning eight or nine games. The Tigers were 6-2 at one point. They took Alabama to four overtimes. Now that the collective minds at Auburn are finally together and heading in the right direction, there's reason to believe the Tigers are in for a better season than they had last year.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with an official during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

Lindy's Sports predicts Auburn to finish last in the SEC West

By Lance Dawe45 seconds ago
Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Football

Big recruiting weekend upcoming for the Auburn football team

By Andrew Stefaniak37 minutes ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 75-58.
Basketball

Auburn basketball top ten in returning minutes among Power Six Conferences

By Lance Dawe2 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with an official during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

Preseason magazine says that Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat

By Auburn Daily Staff5 hours ago
Coach Ike Hilliard Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn will host JUCO WR Semaj James on Monday

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Coach Eric Kiesau at Auburn football practice on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

2024 quarterback Prentiss Noland sets up visits with Auburn Football

By Andrew Stefaniak22 hours ago
The Auburn baseball team seeing their opponents on the selection show.
Baseball

Predicting the College Baseball World Series bracket

By Auburn Daily StaffJun 1, 2022
Dec 1, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs center Lamont Gaillard (53) prepares to snap the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

SEC Football: Ranking every program over the last ten years

By Lance DaweJun 1, 2022