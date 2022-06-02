Lindy's Sports predicts Auburn to finish last in the SEC West

The Tigers are predicted to finish last in their division according to Lindy's.

Lindy's Sports recently released their preseason college football preview magazine, and predicted Auburn to finish last in the SEC West. According to Lindy's, the Tigers are the 12th best team in the conference, only above Missouri and Vanderbilt. Mississippi State is predicted to finish above Auburn in the West.

The magazine seems to have a pretty negative view of Auburn's 2022 season, saying that "questions at QB and a lack of overall talent likely spell a .500 season and more grumbling" and the Tigers "don't appear ready" for challenges against Georgia and Alabama.

Here's how Lindy's predicts the entire SEC West.

SEC West Predictions Lindy's Call 1. Alabama It's time for another title (the CFP kind) on Tuscaloosa. 2. Texas A&M Aggies all push Tide in the West, but likely won't win at Bama, thus runner-up finish. 3. Arkansas Hogs tied for third in West last year. That seems like the 'Hogs ceiling once again. 4. Ole Miss Rebels offense could be explosive again, but defense might be team's slight undoing. 5. LSU LSU could improve from six wins to eight, but the Tigers want Kelly to live in the 10-12 range. 6. Mississippi State State whipped NC State, A&M and Kentucky last year, and remains dangerous week to week. 7. Auburn Questions at QB and lack of overall talent likely spell a .500 season and more grumbling.

While it's fair to approach Auburn's season with a lot of caution and questions, it needs to be stated that a combined 14 starters return from a team that was a consistent quarterback away from winning eight or nine games. The Tigers were 6-2 at one point. They took Alabama to four overtimes. Now that the collective minds at Auburn are finally together and heading in the right direction, there's reason to believe the Tigers are in for a better season than they had last year.

