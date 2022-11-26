Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Auburn vs Alabama live updates

Follow along for live updates of the Iron Bowl.

It's Iron Bowl time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. 

The Tide and the Tigers are set to do battle in the country's most anticipated rivalry. 

Auburn is looking for their sixth win to clinch a spot in a bowl game. 

Per usual, there is a lot on the line when Auburn takes on Alabama.

Follow along for live updates throughout the game!

0-0 15:00 1Q

Brandon Frazier

Auburn will start with the football in the 87th Iron Bowl. 

The Tigers got behind the sticks and go three and out. Chapman will punt it to the Tide. 

Auburn makes a stop and the Tigers will get it back hoping to get a lead. 

Pregame notes

Donovan Kaufman

Donovan Kaufman will miss another game. The Tigers will once again be without one of their best secondary players. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Coach Carnell Williams celebrates touchdown during the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022.Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers
Football

LIVE BLOG: Auburn vs Alabama live updates

By Andrew Stefaniak
Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Liberty Flames head coach Hugh Freeze during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Liberty won 21-19. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Reports: Hugh Freeze has told Liberty that he is in conversations with Auburn

By Auburn Daily Staff
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (4)
Football

Podcast: Auburn football to hire Hugh Freeze?

By Zac Blackerby
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Football

Reports: Auburn pursuing Hugh Freeze as next head football coach

By Lindsay Crosby
USATSI_19254551
Basketball

Tigers Drop First Game in Sin City Showdown

By Harrison Tarr
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Football

Reports indicate Lane Kiffin, Hugh Freeze leading Auburn coaching search

By Lance Dawe
Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for week thirteen of college football

By Lindsay Crosby
Darron Reed during an Auburn visit.
Football

Auburn gains the commitment of 4-star DL Darron Reed

By Jack Singley