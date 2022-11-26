LIVE BLOG: Auburn vs Alabama live updates
It's Iron Bowl time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The Tide and the Tigers are set to do battle in the country's most anticipated rivalry.
Auburn is looking for their sixth win to clinch a spot in a bowl game.
Per usual, there is a lot on the line when Auburn takes on Alabama.
Follow along for live updates throughout the game!
0-0 15:00 1Q
Auburn will start with the football in the 87th Iron Bowl.
The Tigers got behind the sticks and go three and out. Chapman will punt it to the Tide.
Auburn makes a stop and the Tigers will get it back hoping to get a lead.
Pregame notes
Donovan Kaufman will miss another game. The Tigers will once again be without one of their best secondary players.
