Skip to main content
Local media outlet reporting WR Landen King is taking a redshirt and may transfer

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Local media outlet reporting WR Landen King is taking a redshirt and may transfer

According to WarEagleTV.com, King has asked for a redshirt and will not play in 2022

The fans have been asking for Landen King to get more targets, but that may not happen. Supposedly, he's requested a redshirt because he's not happy with his playing time so far this season.  

Local media outlet WarEagleTV.com first reported the news on twitter on Tuesday night. 

The news has not yet been confirmed by The Auburn Daily. 

King, recruited as a tight end out of high school, converted to wide receiver during the spring. Now sporting the #14, the 6'5, 220lb sophomore has appeared in three games this season, logging one catch for 24 yards against Penn State. 

The true sophomore was recruited out of Beaumont, TX as a receiving threat for Auburn's tight end room, but left 2021 with only 5 catches for 59 yards and one touchdown, that coming in overtime of the Iron Bowl against Alabama.

According to the report, WarEagleTV.com reports that King has requested a redshirt because he is disappointed with playing time - he converted to wide receiver after the 2021 season to give Auburn much-needed impact depth in the wide receiver room, but it's believed that the ascension of Camden Brown, Koy Moore, and others have diluted the available snaps for the tall wide receiver. 

WarEagleTV.com speculates that Landen King may be planning to transfer after the season, and heading back to Texas would make sense. He grew up in Beaumont and, when he committed to Auburn as a 3-star in 2020, held offers from all the major Texas schools - including Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech. 

Texas Tech makes logical sense for the "big receiver" - he grew up a fan of the school and it was one of the first Power 5 offers he received, but he also verbally committed to Texas briefly in high school before signing a LOI for Auburn on signing day. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn tight end Landen King (40) makes a one-handed grab to score a touchdown despite Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) holding his left arm during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. The touchdown sent the game to a second overtime, a game won in four overtimes by Alabama, 24-22.
Football

Local media outlet reporting WR Landen King is taking a redshirt and may transfer

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) gets tackled after gaining first down yardage during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.
Football

Auburn TE John Samuel Shenker discusses the Tigers second half collapse

By Jack Singley
Anders Carlson kicks off vs Penn State.
Football

Could we see Alex McPherson kick this weekend against Georgia?

By Lance Dawe
Sep 9, 2017; Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end Austin Bryant (7) sacks Auburn Tigers quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) in the third quarter at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Football

How the last six road debuts have gone for Auburn starting quarterbacks

By Lance Dawe
Robby Ashford looks downfield against the Missouri defense.
Football

Auburn veteran is impressed with Robby Ashford

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (3)
Podcasts

Podcast: How Eku Leota's injury could impact Auburn football, Bryan Harsin

By Zac Blackerby
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (1) reacts after making a basket during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How did former Auburn stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler fare in their first NBA preseason game?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Eku Leota rushing the passer vs Penn State.
Football

Auburn EDGE Eku Leota likely out for the remainder of the season

By Jack Singley