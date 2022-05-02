Skip to main content

Making the case for all of Auburn's quarterbacks

Here's the case for every Auburn QB to win the starting job.

Pure speculation. Everything that is discussed surrounding Auburn's quarterback situation this offseason is pure speculation.

Honestly, the coaches may not have a great idea of who they want to start. There are three guys that could make a legitimate case for the job. Sounds like your typical Auburn offseason.

So what do these guys have to offer?

Holden Geriner

Holden Geriner (12)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Geriner's skill set arguably suits the offense better than anyone else on roster. He has great accuracy on short and intermediate throws, a strong arm, solid decision making, and a little bit of athleticism to go along with it.

The biggest thing holding him back is his lack of experience. Should Auburn call his name, however, he should be able to move the ball if put in the right situation.

Robby Ashford

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford scrambles for yardage during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Just about everything fans want out of QB1 was on display when Robby Ashford was running the offense during A-Day. He showed off his arm, completed 75% of his passes, and impressed the majority of the fanbase. 

There is a lot of big play potential in Ashford's game. With the upside that he possesses, a little bit of polish work in the offseason would make him a prime candidate for the job.

Zach Calzada

Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

If you're looking for arm strength, this guy is the answer. Calzada struggled with accuracy all season long for Texas A&M in 2021, but has a cannon for an arm and showed it off several times on long downfield throws.

Despite being injured throughout the spring, Calzada is still one of the frontrunners for the job because of his experience and raw talent. His size (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) certainly fits the mold Auburn is looking for at quarterback.

TJ Finley

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Finley has the most experience in Harsin's system. He's got a leg up on everyone there.

The accuracy was an issue at times last season, but he's worked hard to get things under control this spring. If he can make strides with the first team reps he's getting, he'll be in a great position to win the job this fall. His height (6-foot-7) and his arm are desirable. The question is if he can reign things in a little.

