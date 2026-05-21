Meet the Auburn Tigers: Edge Rusher Da’Shawn Womack

Though the Auburn Tigers’ defense is set to remain in large part unchanged from its 2025 form, largely due to the retention of the Tigers’ defensive coordinator, DJ Durkin, there are still a few new pieces that could massively shake up Auburn’s defensive identity in 2026.

Da’Shawn Womack, a recent transfer to the Plains, is perhaps the most highly anticipated transfer piece that the Tigers’ defense will have this season, and he is set to potentially step up in a big way in 2026. So, what has Womack done so far in his career, and what should Tiger fans expect from him in the upcoming season?

Womack was a five-star prospect out of high school at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., a program that new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh has made a point to viciously recruit in recent months. He was the No. 1 overall class of 2023 prospect from Maryland, as well as the third-best edge rusher in the entire class.

Da'Shawn Womack spent time at LSU and Ole Miss before transferring to Auburn. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Womack began his career at LSU, where he played in a total of 13 games over two years, accumulating 23 total tackles, 11 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. He transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season and had a career year under Lane Kiffin, boasting 27 tackles, 14 solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble across 11 of the Rebels’ 15 games.

Some thought Womack would continue his career under Kiffin after a year that over doubled most of his career stats, but the highly sought-after prospect instead chose to take his senior year on the Plains under Alex Golesh and Durkin.

Durkin, notably, has produced two NFL-caliber edge rushers in the last year alone, as both Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford, the Tigers’ two standouts off the edge, found homes in the 2026 NFL Draft, with Faulk leading all Tigers by going 31st overall to the Tennessee Titans.

So, the door is wide open for Womack, the Tigers’ No. 1 transfer in their 2026 class, to step right into the role that Faulk and Crawford left for him. The Tigers ranked third in the SEC for total rush defense last year, and Womack is certainly looking to continue the trend of keeping SEC rushing attacks on their heels in 2026.

On the passing front, the best thing an edge rusher can do is pressure the quarterback into uncomfortable throws or sack the quarterback, something that Womack has shown flashes of an ability to do, but has yet to have a hallmark season doing. However, he will be paired with Xavier Atkins, a Tiger linebacker who ranked third in the SEC by total sacks last year.

This duo, bolstered by additional top-tier play from players such as Demarcus Riddick, Elijah Melendez and more, is likely to be a scary sight to see for any team that has the Tigers on their schedule. These returners should provide the platform for Womack, the new piece now wearing No. 15 for the Tigers, to create a season many would expect from a former five-star.

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