Three Reasons Auburn Could Exceed Expectations in 2026

The Auburn Tigers have been in a historic rut since they fired Gus Malzahn, who has found two other jobs and retired in the time since the Tigers last had a winning season in 2020. Projections for this year’s team, now under Alex Golesh, have been all over the place, though most predictions have settled around a five-to-seven-win range.

That being said, it is safe to assume that the Tigers are not looking to be simply on par for this upcoming season, and for good reason. Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three major reasons why the Tigers can surpass expectations.

Golesh’s Historic Backfield

Jeremiah Cobb (23) and Byrum Brown (17) headline Auburn's rushing attack. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This year, Golesh has built a backfield that has already made history, even before two of the three expected major contributors have recorded a stat in an Auburn uniform. For the first time in Auburn history, the Tigers have three rushers entering the season with 1,000+ career rushing yards, a testament to Golesh’s recruiting abilities.

Between Auburn returner Jeremiah Cobb, Baylor transfer Bryson Washington and USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, the Tigers’ backfield is set to be one of the best in recent memory. Golesh has been clear that the Tigers will lean heavily on the rush this year, and he has certainly put the pieces in place to terrorize the SEC.

Durkin’s Defensive Dominance

Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin (left) returns after spending a part of last season as the interim head coach. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no secret to just about anyone in the SEC that DJ Durkin can put together a scary defense. After all, two of his edge rushers were taken in the NFL Draft just weeks ago, while his linebacker room, which earned award after award throughout last season, returns in nearly full form headed into 2026.

Couple that linebacker dominance with new top-tier transfers like Da’Shawn Womack, an edge rushing transfer from Ole Miss, and the Tigers seem poised for yet another dominant season on defense. Admittedly, Auburn’s secondary had its weak moments last year, but Durkin has already begun to work with top transfers like Scrap Richardson, who could prove to be the downfield difference in 2026.

Revitalized Offensive Identity

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown is hoping to end the program's quarterback woes. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn’s offense never really found its stride last year; the Tigers’ quarterbacks struggled, the rushing attack was weak at best and despite top-level receiving talent, the Tigers struggled to put points on the board. Though Golesh has yet to coach a game for Auburn, his previous offensive credentials certainly bode well for the Tigers’ offensive future.

In Golesh’s first season as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee, back in 2021, the Vols’ offense shattered eight different production records, including rushing first downs, touchdowns, points scored and total first downs. If he, along with his offensive coordinator Joel Gordon, can bring some of that high-flying offense to the Plains, the Tigers will be set up well for a strong season.

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