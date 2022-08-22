Skip to main content

Mississippi State Sidelines site predicts Auburn football to finish 3-9

This is one of the more bold predictions out there.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sidelines Sports Network's Mississippi State Twitter account (@SSN_MissState) has been walking through its SEC record predictions over the past two days.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sidelines released its schedule prediction for Auburn in 2022.

The verdict? 3-9.

This is how "The #HailState Guy's" schedule prediction looks for the Tigers.

Sept. 3rd vs Mercer - W

Sept. 10 vs San Jose State - L

Sept. 17 vs Penn State - L

Sept. 24 vs Missouri - W

Oct. 1 vs LSU - L

Oct. 8 at Georgia - L

Oct. 15 at Ole Miss - L

Oct. 29 at Arkansas - L

Nov. 5 at Mississippi State - L

Nov. 12 vs Texas A&M - L

Nov. 19 vs Western Kentucky - W

Nov. 26 at Alabama - W

Predicting Auburn to finish last in the SEC West, or finish with a sub-500 record, or fall out of contention in the division... those are all reasonable things.

A 3-9 projection is not out of the realm of possibility either, but this is worst case scenario. If the Tigers are going to fail, a 5-7 record seems much more likely. There is simply too much talent on roster for the coaching staff to tank things past five wins. Barring serious injury, or quarterback play being so bad the offense can't move, 3-9 seems a little out there.

ESPN's FPI believes Auburn wins four more games. Bill Connelly's SP+ ratings say Auburn wins double this MSU prediction.

Sidelines Hail State replied in the Twitter thread saying "I'm prepared to eat crow on this one, Auburn fans know I'll gladly take my L if you all get to LSU without a loss."

However, I will say this. A 3-9 record - Auburn's worst season since 2012 - would hopefully force the athletic department to make major moves.

Is this a knock on Harsin or the coaching staff? No, according to Sidelines.

"I don't think Harsin is a terrible coach...but from what I've seen I think he's set up for failure this season," Sidelines said on Twitter. "I'd say there is a better chance of Saban getting fired than Harsin being back at Auburn next season. We shall see, hopefully I'm wrong. Just seems like a situation where the coach doesn't have the support necessary to succeed. The best part is, we are just a week away from football and two weeks away from our teams seeing the field!"

