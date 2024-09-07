Mistake-Prone Auburn Tigers Embarrassed at Home by Cal
California’s pass defense was too much for Auburn to handle as the Golden Bears traveled to Jordan-Hare Stadium and left with a 21-14 win.
The Bears intercepted Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne four times, sacked him three times, and also stripped Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter to set up a 4th quarter touchdown.
Following Hunter’s fumble, Cal backup Jaivian Thomas ran 32 yards for a score with 11:27 remaining in the 4th to make it 21-7. Thorne scored from two yards out with 6:06 to cut it to 21-14.
Auburn got the ball back with 2:40 left, but Thorne shortly thereafter threw his third pick of the game. The Tigers defense held once again, and got the offense the ball back with 28 seconds remaining and needing to go 80 yards. On the first play of that drive Thorne threw his fourth pick.
Auburn took the opening drive of the game 75 yards, 72 of which were in the air, for a touchdown to claim a quick 7-0 lead, but that was it for the Auburn offense until a drive midway through the fourth quarter.
Auburn stayed committed to the pass game, but Thorne was under pressure all day. The Cal defense limited Thorne to seven yards passing in the second quarter with an interception, then eight yards in the third quarter with three sacks and another pick. In the fourth quarter Thorne threw interceptions three and four.
After KeAndre Lambert-Smith scored on the opening drive for Auburn, it was Cal’s quick passing game that controlled the rest of the first half. Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza was 19-21 in the opening half for 205 yards and two scoring throws to Nyziah Hunter.
Nyziah Hunter scored on a 19-yard reception on Cal’s first drive, and then again on a 13-yard catch on a busted coverage early in the second stanza.
Cal jumped ahead 14-7 with 10:39 left in the second quarter and led by the same score going into the fourth as the Auburn defense shut down the Cal running game and tightened coverage. The Bears had just 110 yards of offense in the second half, but it was their defense that propelled them to a 21-14 victory.
Auburn was held to 286 yards – 165 passing and 121 rushing. The Tigers running game was effective as Hunter carried 12 times for 68 yards, Damari Alston carried twice for 10 yards, and Thorne had several success runs on keepers. California outgained Auburn 332 to 286.