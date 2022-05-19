The Morris Joseph factor: A nice blend of production and experience

It's the late part of the game in the transfer portal.

Most of the massive stars or potential breakout guys have already fled the coop and already committed to their new programs. Right now, there isn't a lot of experience, talent, or production to go around in the portal. We are currently at the bottom of the barrel.

However, Auburn is still out on the recruiting trail making moves. They did what they could to pick up some very solid additions early on, but now, the pickings are a little thin.

It must be remembered that Harsin is excellent at finding diamonds in the rough.

Meet Morris Joseph, a fifth-year senior defensive lineman who has transferred from Memphis to Auburn. What could he possibly add to the Tigers roster?

Take a look at our stat of the day.

Stat of the day

Over the course of his collegiate career (a total of four seasons spent at Iowa Western Community College and Memphis), Morris Joseph has recorded 152 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks.

He signed with Auburn through the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

What it means

Joseph has a nice blend of both experience at production that it difficult to find at this stage of the transfer portal. Quite honestly, his numbers aren't exceptional for a defensive lineman, but they're certainly acceptable for a place like Auburn.

He'll have to battle it out with guys like Tobechi Okoli for a spot on the two-deep, but Morris has the ability to make his mark on this year's roster.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube