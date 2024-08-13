Multiple Auburn Tigers On Football Awards Watch Lists
The Auburn Tigers had several players receive pre-season recognition as they were named to the watch list for several awards.
Senior linebacker Eugene Asante was named to the 2024 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. Asante will be looking to build off a strong junior campaign were he had 86 tackles. 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Asante is known for his work on the field, personal goals and leadership skills. Asante has exceptional tackling ability to go along with sharp instincts to make him one of the nation’s best.
Rivaldo Fairweather was named to the 2024 John Mackey Award watch list as the nation's top tight end. Fairweather joined the Tigers last season after transferring from Florida International. He finished his first season with the Tigers with 38 catches for 394 yards and 6 touchdowns. His 38 catches was an Auburn record for tight ends.
Punter Oscar Chapman has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list. Guy is a fifth year senior and he ranked fourth in the SEC averaging 44.6 yards and 23 punts inside the 20 yard line. Chapman has been a huge plus for the Tigers as he consistently delivers deep, accurate punts. He has done a great job pinning the opposing team deep in their own territory, making it harder for them to score in his tenure with the Tigers.
Sophomore Connor Lew was selected for the Rimington Trophy watch list as the nation's top center. Lew had an impressive freshman season as he was named to the 2023 SEC all freshman team and is youngest SEC center on the list as a second-year player.
Lew is a key member of the offensive line full of seniors as he is a strong, intelligent center that not only sets the tone for the offensive line but also contributes to the overall effectiveness of the team’s offense.
Each player selected to the pre-season watchlist can change the dynamics of a game with their playmaking abilities and presence. The Tigers will need each player to perform at a high rate this season as they continue to climb to back to national contention.