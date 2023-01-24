Skip to main content

Tank Bigsby tabbed "under the radar" prospect by PFF

Is Tank Bigsby being slept on as a draft prospect?

Tank Bigsby ran for 2,903 yards and 25 touchdowns in his Auburn career. 

Going into the 2022 season, Bigsby was widely considered one of the best running back prospects in the 2023 draft, but a disappointing season dropped him in the rankings. 

Some different variables led to Bigsby not having the season many would have expected. 

One of these was offensive line play. It felt like Bigsby was contacted in the backfield on nearly all of his carries due to horrendous line play but still produced nearly 1,000 yards on the ground.

Bigsby was given fewer touches than some of the other backs in his draft class. For example, Bijan Robinson of Texas had 258 carries in 2022 compared to Bigsby's 179. 

Bigsby showed some breakaway speed this season, helping him house a few long touchdowns runs, which will excite some NFL Franchises. 

The Auburn Tiger is currently listed as a late day two or early day three prospect in the NFL Draft, but his skill set is deserving of being a mid to early day two pick. 

Whichever NFL team is lucky enough to draft Bigsby will be getting an absolute steal of a workhorse running back.

Bigsby can be a special player at the next level. 

Hopefully, he finds a home with the opportunity for him to be the rb2 his rookie season and play himself into a more significant role. 

People should be talking more about Bigsby, but he will undoubtedly prove the disbelievers wrong. 

Tank Bigsby in the Iron Bowl
