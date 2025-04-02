NFL Draft Steals: Former Auburn Tigers RB Jarquez Hunter
We’ve survived the madness of March, where every sports fan has had only one thing on their mind. That’s right. The NFL Draft. And now, April 24, 2025, Draft Thursday, is right around the corner.
NFL general managers are putting the final tweaks and touches on their draft boards, draft experts everywhere are in full speculation mode, and it’s the perfect time to discuss former Auburn Tigers with the potential to be draft weekend steals.
Jarquez Hunter - Running Back
A steal happens when a player exceeds the expectations associated with their draft position. Hunter will certainly find himself faced with the opportunity to do just that if we’re to believe the ESPN draft rankings. ESPN ranks the former Tiger as the 25th back in the class, and as the 214th player overall.
These rankings suggest Hunter won’t hear his name called until Day 3 of the draft (rounds 4-7). But Hunter possesses all of the tools needed to out produce his draft position.
The Good
Hunter is an angry runner who seeks out contact. He packs a lot of power in his 5’9 204 lb frame, breaking arm tackles with ease. His vision and his one-cut style will allow him to thrive in the wide-zone run scheme that is the foundation of so many NFL teams’ rush offenses.
Hunter flashed plenty of dynamic breakaway speed in his time on the Plains. He ran for a career-long 94-yard touchdown his freshman season (the longest run in Auburn history), and had multiple runs over 40 yards in his career.
Hunter silenced any questions about his burst and his speed that some may have had when he clocked 4.44 seconds in the 40 yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Perhaps the best attributes Hunter can offer the NFL is his health and all of the tread left on his tires. Hunter played at Auburn for four years, but was arguably underutilized by the Tigers after only carrying the ball 539 times, including just 187 carries in 2024.
For comparison’s sake, Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, the undisputed top ranked back in this class, toted the rock 750 times in four years. And North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, often seen as the second best back in the class, ran it 622 times in his three years in Chapel Hill.
Hunter proved that he can make the most out of the carries he is given, rushing for 3,371 yards, good enough for fourth all-time rushing at Auburn, and a career yards-per-rush average of 6.3.
The Needs Work
Hunter is one of the more productive backs coming out in this class, and plenty of teams would likely select him on his first and second down work alone. But the late round running backs that are able to secure a roster spot generally are productive on third downs and special teams.
Hunter isn’t a terrible receiver out of the backfield, he caught 68 balls for 558 yards and four touchdowns while at Auburn, but he will need to prove he can contribute in the passing game with consistency once he reaches camp.
Hunter has some experience in the return game, returning 24 kicks for 497 yards over his first two seasons. He had one return for 20 yards his junior season.
The most concerning trait that shows up on Hunter’s tape is his pass protection. It’s not due to lack of aggression, Hunter has no issues with the violence. But he often misses due to his low eyes and tendency to let his feet die. Hunter’s willingness to dish out punishment could go a long way in helping him develop into a better blocker under the tutelage of NFL coaching.
Overview
Hunter has the burst, strength, balance, and vision to be an extremely effective early down back at the next level. It may take the perfect landing spot, like a zone running team in need of another back to share the load.
If Hunter can improve his pass blocking, and prove his impact as a three down back, the former Tiger could provide immense value to a team selecting on day three.