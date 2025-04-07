NFL Draft Steals: Former Auburn Tigers WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
We are less than a month away from the 2025 NFL Draft, and April 24th is approaching quickly. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. General managers are whittling down their draft strategies, double and triple-checking their draft boards. Draftniks everywhere are tooling the hours away, writing mock draft after mock draft.
And we’re discussing former Auburn Tigers players who have the potential to provide teams with immense value in later rounds and become draft steals.
KeAndre Lambert-Smith - Wide Receiver
Pro Football Focus ranks KLS as the 25th receiver and 205th overall player in the class of 2025. The realistic expectation as to when the former Tiger and Nittany Lion will hear his name called is late in Day 3 of the draft, in the 6th and 7th rounds.
Though, he has been mocked as early as the 5th round. Falling so far in the draft will provide KLS with ample opportunity to rise above his station, and secure himself as one of the steals of the draft.
The Good
Lambert-Smith was a productive collegiate receiver, totaling 126 receptions for 1,721 yards and 11 touchdowns in his four years at Penn State. After transferring to Auburn, he led the Tigers in nearly every statistical receiving category with 50 receptions, 981 yards, and eight touchdowns.
He came just shy of being the first Tiger receiver to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark since Ronny Daniels in 1999. KLS plays above his 6’1 190 pound stature, and shows physicality, concentration, and strong hands when going up to make . KLS tracks the ball well. Whether it’s down field and over the shoulder, or low and in the dirt. He has a knack for finding the football.
Despite averaging 19.6 yards-per-reception in 2024, there have been some questions about his deep speed and explosiveness. But after a strong showing in which Lambert-Smith ran a 4.37 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine, those questions should be put to bed. KLS is also a tough runner, able to fight through contact to produce yards after the catch, and a more than capable blocker.
The Needs Work
He will need to improve his overall route running, or at least prove he is capable of running the entire route tree. At both Auburn and Penn State Lambert-Smith played in offensive systems that did not ask much out of him as far as route running was concerned.
He was able to make a pretty decent living off of deep balls and curls/comeback routes. KLS may be comfortable in running every route, but he will have to show he can do it with consistency once he hits an NFL camp. One concern that pops up on tape is a tendency to slow his feet on in-breaking routes, allowing defenders to sit in his hip pocket. A correctable issue that should improve under NFL coaching.
Oftentimes, the late round receivers that earn roster spots are the ones capable of contributing at multiple positions on the offense, or show a willingness to grind it out on special teams. According to PFF, KLS lined up at outside receiver on 323 snaps on Auburn's passing plays and and only 54 snaps from the slot.
Lambert-Smith will have to show an ability to move around the formation if he hopes to make a roster. KLS has the speed to contribute as a returner, but not the experience. His likely special teams path may be as a gunner on punt and kickoff teams.
Overview
Lambert-Smith has the speed and the hands to contribute early for a team if he’s able to make a roster. An ideal fit would be a team that would be able to utilize his vertical speed while allowing him to develop his route running.
His ability to stretch the field, come down with the 50/50 balls, and willingness to block should entice plenty of teams come draft weekend, and allow KLS to exceed the expectations associated with being a day three selection.
Fun Fact
Lambert-Smith's has an NFL pedigree. His uncle is Seahawks great, Kam Chancellor. Chancellor was a steal himself. After being drafted in the 5th round by Seattle in 2010, Chancellor became a stalwart and leader in the Seattle secondary, and was a founding member of the Legion of Boom. Chancellor played for the Seahawks from 2010-2018 and would go on to earn four Pro Bowl selections and be a Super Bowl champion.