Auburn football center Nick Brahms is on the Wuerffel Trophy watchlist

Nick Brahms finds himself on the Wuerffel Trophy watchlist.

Auburn center Nick Brahms was recently added to the Wuerffel Trophy watchlist. This is the second year in a row that he has been on the watchlist for this reward.

The Wuerffel Trophy is among the most prestigious trophies awarded to college football players. The trophy is given to a college football player who serves others, celebrates their positive impact on society, and inspires greater service worldwide. The trophy was first awarded in 2005, with the winner being Rudy Niswanger from LSU. 

 Brahms has a chance to be the first Auburn player to win the award. Derrick Brown and Daniel Carlson were both named semifinalists for the award in their time at Auburn.

While Brahms has been an excellent starter on the field, it is incredible to see his hard work in the community being recognized. 

The Auburn community loves great football players, but the players that care about making the world a better place always become fan favorites. 

Although Brahms has been on the Plains longer than Coach Bryan Harsin, it is great to see the culture Coach Harsin is trying to create being highlighted by Brahms being on the watchlist for the Wuerffel Trophy. 

The winner will be announced on December 8th, 2022 then the trophy will be presented on February 3rd, 2023. Auburn fans will hope that the Auburn representative for the award, Brahms, will be able to bring it home.

Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14.
