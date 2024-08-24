Nick Saban, Kirk Herbstreit Praise Auburn on College Gameday
The Auburn Tigers are expected to show improvement this season. After going 6-7 and leaving a lot to be desired in Hugh Freeze’s first season at the helm of the program, the Tigers made some changes to the staff and brought in some intriguing talent.
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban talked about how he thinks Auburn will be an improved team during his debut on ESPN’s College Gameday.
“I think Auburn is going to be the most improved team in the league, I really do,” Saban said.
Saban had agreed with long-time host Kirk Herbstreit that Auburn it a team to watch in 2024.
"I think Auburn is a team that everyone is forgetting about," said Herbstreit. "Hugh Freeze calling plays. Payton Thorne, it's almost as if people just dismiss him. He's got receivers to throw to now. Auburn could be a thorn in the side of that conference."
Auburn replaced both coordinators and made other notable changes to the coaching staff on both sides of the ball.
The Tigers also brought in the No. 10 recruiting class according to 247Sports. The class being headlined by five-star wide receivers Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson as well as five-star edge rusher Amaris Williams.
Auburn also added veteran talent through the transfer portal including wide receivers KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Robert Lewis, offensive linemen Ronan Chambers and Percy Lewis and safeties Jerrin Thompson and Jahquez Robinson.
FanDuel sets the over/under on win total for Auburn at 7.5, placing the Tigers at No. 9 in the SEC.
Auburn opens the new campaign against Alabama A&M at home on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The broadcast will be carried by ESPN+/SEC Network+.