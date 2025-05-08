Nose Tackle Battle Underway in Auburn Tigers Camp
While going mostly unnoticed, the nose tackle position on defense plays a vital role in the success of a team. Three players will vie for the starting spot on the Auburn Tigers. With not just pride on the line, but a chance to revitalize the long-irrelevant program, the middle of the defense requires equal attention
Auburn's Nose Tackle Issue Examined
Unless you've followed or played the game of football for any extended time, many will ignore the nose tackle. In a world where prestige and praise find their way to edge rushers, the monster in the middle of the defense bears a direct responsibility to the team.
Auburn needs to not only win more games but also accept a bid to a bowl that requires more than a day trip. Any generated momentum starts in the defensive interior.
Quientrail Jamison-Travis
After playing last season, Jamison Travis hopes to secure his spot. Now, in any defense, he fills a role: occupying blockers and eating space. However, at 305 pounds, he doesn't really possess the bulk and strength to command much of a presence on the line.
With a sound rotational tackle, Auburn could spot him at various times of the games when they need a change of pace.
Dallas Walker IV
At 327 pounds, Walker brings more of a traditional size to the field. He can engage with centers and guards, keeping his playmakers clean, to make the stop. However, questions about effectiveness over four quarters will arise with any nose tackle. As a mere two-down player, Walker could handle his part of the rotation.
Jourdin Crawford
The freshman should start for Auburn for a myriad of reasons. First, he is 340 pounds on a six-foot frame. He should not lose too many reps to leverage. He would match strength with any offensive lineman, especially off the snap.
Lastly, we've seen what Jamison-Travis and Walker can do. Their ceiling looks far lower than Crawford, who will bring a sense of not only exuberance but also a motor that should burn SEC got during his time at Auburn.
D.J. Durkin values talent and explosion. What looks more explosive than a highly recruited freshman with a point to prove? Granted, the recruitment stars mean nothing, but the onus remains on one of the nose tackles to nail down the starting job.