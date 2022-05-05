Skip to main content

UCLA EDGE rusher Odua Isibor has an interest in Auburn

The Auburn Tigers may be close to adding another EDGE rusher.

UCLA EDGE rusher Odua Isibor recently visited Auburn, and Tiger fans are hoping he has fallen in love with the plains. 

Isibor is a 6’3, 265-pound defender from UCLA who has entered the transfer portal. 

He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, and was a three-star recruit coming out of high school. Isibor started two games in 2021 for the Bruins of UCLA. In 2021 he had 14 total tackles, two sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, and forced a fumble. 

While Isibor did not play regularly at UCLA, he was a leader in the locker room and loved by all his teammates. He is the type of player who Coach Bryan Harsin wants on his team, hardworking, selfless, and a great teammate. 

Isibor would be a great depth piece for the Auburn defensive line and recently hired Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. Depth is something you cannot have enough of in the SEC, and Isibor would help in that department. 

Auburn already has some superstar edge rushers in Eku Leota and Derick Hall and adding Isibor would bring another veteran to the edge rusher room. There is no timetable on a decision for Isibor, but if he chooses Auburn, it would be great to have him work with the team this summer to build chemistry with his teammates and the coaching staff.

