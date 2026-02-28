OL Dillon Wade Reflects on Time at Auburn at 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Amidst the chaos of the transfer portal and recruiting, some forget that the NFL Combine is in full swing, with multiple Auburn Tigers making their cases to play at the next level. One such player, offensive lineman Dillon Wade, had high praise when describing his time with the program.

“The support of the fans [stands out to me about Auburn],” he said. “They come in no matter if you win 10 games or one game. The Auburn family will love you from the moment you get there to the moment you leave.”

Auburn offensive lineman Dillon Wade speaks with media at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine. 🦅🏈



'The Auburn family will love from the moment you get there, til the moment you leave' pic.twitter.com/kcqiOYQOnH — Auburn Tigers | AL.com (@aldotcomTigers) February 28, 2026

Wade, who transferred to Auburn in 2023 after a two-season stint with the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, started all 12 games in both his sophomore and senior years. His efforts did not go unnoticed, even when he was moved to left guard from tackle, as he netted PFF Team of the Week honors in his junior season.

Auburn recently moved on from head coach Hugh Freeze to Alex Golesh, and with that decision came a massive changing of the guard (no pun intended) and roster rebuilding. Wade had a message for new and returning Tigers in his time with the media.

“Your time will come,” he said. “If you put in the effort and you put in the hard work, you will receive the fruits of your labor.”

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

Wade was a three-star prospect out of high school in Houston before being upgraded to a four-star transfer prospect ahead of his transfer to Auburn. He is currently projected to be an undrafted free agent after the 2026 NFL Draft, but he thinks he has an aspect that most overlook.

“Nobody really sees me as a strong player,” he said, “but I’m really strong.”

NFL teammates who were rivals in college are not uncommon, so Wade also joked about the prospect of blocking for an Alabama quarterback.

“I think we could set aside our differences,” he said. “I would do whatever for the team. If you went to Alabama, I will converse with you, but it has to be known that Auburn is a more superior school to Alabama.”

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, which began on Wednesday, ends on Sunday, during which Wade and the rest of the offensive linemen will work out in front of all 32 teams.