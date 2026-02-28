Auburn Working to Schedule Visit for 2027 WR

If there is one position that the Auburn Tigers were hit the hardest by in this year’s transfer portal, it is the wide receiver position. With the departure of Hugh Freeze came the departure of three of the “Freeze Four," a highly-rated group of receivers that included Cam Coleman.

Though Alex Golesh has reloaded his receiver room for this upcoming season quite well, he already has his eyes set on the future of the program, as he and the Tigers recently offered Namajay Thompson.

Thompson is a three-star wide receiver who is currently rated as the 52nd-best wide receiver in the 2027 class and the 15th-best player in his home state of North Carolina. Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Thompson on Friday to discuss his play, his Auburn offer and his recruitment.

“Getting the offer was a blessing,” he said. “The receiver coaches reached out and let me know how much they believe in my ability and how I fit into their system. Just speaking to [Kodi Burns], I can tell he’s very genuine and real. He's not just talking football, he's talking development on and off the field.”

Evidently, Thompson was impressed by his initial impression of Auburn. He is planning to take a trip to the Plains soon.

“I’m definitely planning to get down there and see everything in person,” he said. “I can say Auburn is definitely high on my board. They’ve made a strong impression on me, and I’m continuing to build that relationship with Coach Burns and the rest of the staff as well.”

In a sea of highly-touted wide receivers (not unlike the ones Auburn lost in the transfer portal this year), it is important to stand out among other pass catchers. Thompson, who averaged over 16 yards per reception in his junior season, compares himself to Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a number of reasons.

“I attack the ball in the air,” he said. “I have a strong catch radius, strong hands, and I’m not afraid to make contested catches even with defenders on me. I’m a competitor every snap, quick on my feet, dangerous when it comes to getting the ball in open space, have great field vision, know how to attack a DB from every standpoint, and in general just an all-around threat.”

For a Tiger squad that was scrambling for receivers just a few months ago, it is certainly a nice change of pace to have time to go and find the best receivers available, and the Tigers clearly believe Thompson to be of that quality.