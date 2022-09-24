WATCH: Former Auburn QB Bo Nix throws pick-six against Washington State

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix threw a stunning 95-yard pick-six to Washington State linebacker Fransisco Mauigoa to increase the Cougars lead to 17-9 in the second quarter.

Nix was targeting his running back on a wheel route out of the backfield, but Mauigoa stepped in front of the pass and made an amazing play on the ball, returning it almost the length of the field for the score.

These types of telegraphed passes were unfortunately something the Auburn Tigers saw too much of during Nix's first two seasons under center. In his third season, he cleaned things up a bit - however, now it feels like almost every throw is telegraphed in the Tigers' offense.

Just questionable quarterback play, all around. Doesn't matter whether or not the player is still wearing orange and blue - if he started on The Plains, chances are he'll carry that with him wherever he goes.

Unless he's Malik Willis.

It's interesting considering one offense suffers from a severe lack of push up front (Auburn), which has mostly cause the QB ineptitude, whereas Oregon had yet to allow a sack on Nix heading into this matchup with the Cougs.

Nix finished the half 14-of-17 passing for 146 yards and the lone interception. The Ducks have settled for three field goals, all of which were from 28 yards away or closer.

You can watch the pick-six highlight below.

