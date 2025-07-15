Pair of Auburn Tigers Freshmen Who Could Crack 2-Deep Depth Chart
While the majority of the attention is placed on transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold, and rightfully so, the Auburn Tigers’ incoming freshman class of football players should raise green flags.
The deeper you look on the potential depth chart, the more it tells the story of a program on the rise. Say what you will about Hugh Freeze and his in-game approach, but he definitely found a way to bring talent to The Plains.
Just by the sheer number of established veterans that locked down starting positions, it will be hard for most freshmen to see meaningful playing time this season, but that doesn't mean they won't see the field at all.
For example, defensive back Anquon Fegans could see time in subpackages. Fegans was ranked the No. 9 safety in the country by 247Sports.
Right now, he is slated to back up Champ Anthony, possibly at nickelback, but that remains far from etched in stone. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, lining him up in the slot lets him use his size and length as an advantage instead of being an undersized box safety early in his career.
Defensive tackle Jourdin Crawford is a name that piques interest. Listed at 6-foot-0 and 339 pounds, Crawford can be the immovable object in the middle of the Tigers' defense and can quickly earn reps on a defensive line that will be heavily rotated.
The freshman moves that size well. With his height, Crawford's size plays better than if he were 6-foot-5. For instance, play in the trenches does rely on leverage as well. Most opposing guards will stand taller. As a result, winning with technique steeped in power would easily work.
If the low man wins on the line of scrimmage, Crawford is going to win a lot.
Crawford and Fegans are just two examples of talent that could see meaningful field time for Auburn. The school, by bringing them in and trying to develop them, is doing its part. Now, the rest resides with the two freshmen to embrace the effort and work involved.
This isn't high school. No one cares what stars a scouting service applied to you. While they will froth over those metrics, they do not translate on the field. What you do between the lines matters most. Can you jump into the crucible that is SEC football and not just survive but succeed?
The school spent millions to keep defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin in town. Under those circumstances, all eyes will look to him to get things right. Auburn can turn the influx of young talent into a deep defensive team that stays strong in the fourth quarter.