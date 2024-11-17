Sticking with Payton Thorne Pays Off for Auburn, Hugh Freeze
Like the old car you've held on to for maybe just a year to long hoping it will start on a cold Monday morning, Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze made the decision to go with his battle tested quarterback Payton Thorne once again on Saturday.
Not a whole lot of decisions made during this troubled campaign by coach Freeze have been vindicated, but in the Auburn Tigers 48 -14 win over ULM, Thorne made good by passing for five scores.
Of course, for much of the build up to Saturday, Freeze had flirted with the idea of exploring his future options under center, but Thorne even on a bum shoulder was his preferred option.
For all the bile Freeze has frequently spluttered at Thorne this season, perhaps the grudging respect has finally grown to such an extent that rewarding his quarterback's sheer toughness and desire to go out on his shield was fully merited.
Thorne will likely pursue a different career path after the final two games of his collegiate career are done with, but his thirst to get on the field for a curtain call is entirely commendable.
"Decent amount of time in the training room," Thorne ran through the specifics of getting back out there. "I have had to do that a few times this year in terms of that. Being efficient with my time, making sure I am in and out of there as quickly as I can while still getting the work I need to for my body and then watching film.
"It's not something I haven't done before, so just getting on that schedule for a week. Obviously throwing arm is a little different. I'm trying to be as close to 100 percent as I can on Saturday."
As the old guard like Thorne and star running back Jarquez Hunter get set to depart the scene, the possible future, quarterback Deuce Knight, sat in the stands.
More immediate dividends will, and are being mined from the much heralded group of wide receivers Freeze has conjured to play some pretty exciting ball down on the Plains.
Outstanding freshman Cam Coleman is still undoubtedly raw, but he's got that skill set that leaves you drooling, especially after an outrageous one handed stab for a touchdown.
In total, Coleman visited the end zone on three occasions yesterday, he has a lot to learn before he makes the leap to become an elite level receiver at Auburn, but his quarterback believes he's certainly getting there.
"He did a really good job today. He only needed one hand, so that was sweet," Thorne enthused over Coleman's performance. "He is a great athlete, and it's fun playing with him. These young guys have a long career ahead of them. I'm sure he will keep working. That is all he does, so more and more of those plays will show up for him."
Had the Tigers not won so impressively, there's little doubt that the heat would have been on Freeze and his young squad heading into back-to-back games against Texas A&M and Alabama, especially with fragile bowl eligibility on the line.
Therefore, setting the table was the holding position of absolute necessity, but the newly minted 1,000 yard runner Hunter knows how the challenges over the next two weeks will carry a lot more importance for all concerned.
"It's always better to feel a win than a loss," Hunter insisted post-game. "It feels like it gives us momentum until the next two wins to finish the season out and make us bowl eligible."
Especially for the frequently under-fire coach Freeze, it was just a classic case of better the devil you know than the devil you don't, but securing an unlikely bowl appearance is another matter entirely. And Freeze feels Thorne is still Auburn's best chance.