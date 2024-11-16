Auburn Hosts Recruit Committed Elsewhere, Deuce Knight Returns
It was an important recruiting weekend for the Auburn Tigers, including trying to firm up the commitment of quarterback Deuce Knight.
With the Auburn Tigers hosting Louisiana-Monroe, it was another chance to host talented football recruits. Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class included 28 prospects before today but it doesn’t appear Hugh Freeze and his staff were satisfied. The following notes were gathered during gameday as Auburn blew out the Warhawks 48-14.
- Over 100 recruits came to Jordan-Hare Stadium to watch the game.
- Another offensive lineman could be headed to the Plains, as a new recruit took an unofficial visit despite being committed to Cincinnati. Jahari Medlock trekked to Auburn to watch the Tigers play Louisiana-Monroe. He’s the No. 57 offensive tackle by Rivals. Having seen him up close, there’s no doubt Medlock looked the part of an SEC offensive lineman. At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, Medlock’s frame was what one would have expected from head to toe. He played for Atlanta (Ga.) Charles Drew and somehow went under the radar.
- Auburn quarterback commitment Deuce Knight visited Ole Miss last weekend but was back at Auburn today. He was all smiles and having a good time speaking with Auburn staff members and fellow recruits. It’s not like Lane Kiffin was ever going to give up on signing Knight, but those close to the Auburn football program believed Knight would ink with the Tigers on National Signing Day.
- Another Commitment the Tigers have been trying to hold on to would be defensive tackle Malik Autry from nearby Opelika (Ala.) High School, 247 Sport’s No. 3131 recruit and fifth-rated defensive tackle. The 6-foot-6 and 325-pound defensive tackle discussed how Ohio State and Florida were still coming after him. The Buckeyes were second on Autry’s list but he admitted that he planned to sign with the Tigers.
- Recent Auburn 2025 cornerback commitment Shamar Arnoux was in attendance. He’s been playing for Carrollton (Ga.) High School and helping his squad make a run at the Georgia 7A state title. Arnoux was discussing his team’s playoff experience and was excited to play against traditional power Valdosta. Arnoux said he’s been playing at 187 pounds and definitely looked the 6-foot-2 he’s been listed at by multiple recruiting services.
- ESPN’s No. 2 interior offensive lineman was back at Auburn today, and that’s Kail Ellis. He’s a former class of 2026 recruit who Auburn asked if he’d be interested in reclassifying to 2025. Ellis accepted and he’s set up the necessary coursework to enroll next summer. Already benching around 330 pounds, Ellis was discussing getting stronger in preparation for next summer’s arrival.
