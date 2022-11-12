PHOTOS: The best shots from Auburn's Tiger Walk before the Texas A&M game

Every Auburn football game has been set up by Tiger Walk, one of the best traditions in college sports.

This one was a little more electric with Carnell Williams leading the way as his first home game as head coach is finally here.

Auburn Lines via Prize Picks

Auburn vs Texas A&M props courtesy of PrizePicks - use promo code "Auburn" for a 100% deposit match on your first deposit, up to $100!

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 162.5 Pass Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 51.5 Rushing Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 213.5 Combined Pass+Rush Yards

QB Robby Ashford OVER/UNDER 0.5 INTs Thrown

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 77.5 Rush Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 15.5 Receiving Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 92.5 Combined Rush+Rec Yards

RB Tank Bigsby OVER/UNDER 0.5 Rush TDs

Series History

Auburn is 8-12 all-time against Texas A&M, with a majority of these games coming after the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. Their first matchup was October 21st, 1911, a 16-0 Texas A&M victory in Dallas, Texas. The teams played one more matchup, a 36-16 Auburn loss on January 1st, 1986 in Dallas prior to A&M joining the conference.

How to Watch

Auburn kicks off against the Texas A&M Aggies at 6:30PM in Jordan-Hare Stadium. the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network with the Auburn Tigers Radio Network beginning pregame coverage at 3:25.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch