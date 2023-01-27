Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football's spring will feature more roster management under Hugh Freeze

Are more roster changes coming?

Auburn football will have more players enter the transfer portal after spring practice under Hugh Freeze has added a lot of bodies like Austin Keyes, Gunner Britton, Justin Rogers, and others that will be on campus for the Auburn Tigers this spring. Whenever members of the 2023 Auburn football recruiting class arrive on campus this summer, Auburn football will be over the 85-scholarship limit. Hugh Freeze will more than likely want to add more players during the May transfer window.

The Auburn defensive line depth chart is really tough to predict. With Lawrence Johnson, Justin Rogers, Mosiah Nasili-Kite, and Elijah McAllister joining Marcus Harris, Jayson Jones, and Jeffrey M'Ba in the defensive line room, it's fun to discuss who could start in 2023.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer joins the show to discuss the latest Auburn football news, rumors, discussions, and depth chart projections.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

