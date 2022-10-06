Skip to main content

Podcast: How Auburn football can beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry

Could Auburn pull off an upset?

Auburn football will travel to Athens, Georgia this weekend to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. The Auburn Tigers need a win to help save the 2022 college football season. Bryan Harsin will aim to help his team execute and make quarterback Robby Ashford comfortable in his first road game as a starter.

Bryan Harsin's future at Auburn seems limited. Is the Auburn football job really as bad as the national media is making it out to be? We address that on today's podcast.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Locked On SEC's Chris Gordy. They discuss what needs to happen for the Auburn Tigers to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs and some glaring stats that show that Georgia could be beatable this weekend. Gordy also shares his thoughts on the Bryan Harsin situation at Auburn and who all Auburn could target if they decide to make a change.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (10)
