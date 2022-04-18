Podcast: Ten Auburn football players that are ready to take a big step forward

The Auburn Tigers have several players where it's easy to make a case for them having a strong 2022 season after seeing what they did in Auburn's spring game last weekend. The Auburn football team has a lot of questions entering the summer but we found ten players that we are excited to see take that next step over the next few months after a strong start to the off-season.

The Auburn Tigers on the list include players from the offensive line, wide receiver room, defensive line, defensive backfield, and linebacker. Auburn football has upside all over the roster and could help the team make a statement in 2022 under Bryan Harsin's second year as head coach.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. The guys each share a list of five guys from the Auburn football team that they believe could take a step forward in 2022 after a strong few weeks of spring practice. Technically, Crosby lists six players, be sure to tune in to see if that's fair or not.

The final segment includes a discussion about Auburn baseball's series on the road at Mississippi State. The Tigers fell 2-1 despite a strong showing and win in the finale.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

