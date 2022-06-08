Predicting Auburn football's NCAA Football video game ratings
It's been a while since the last release of an NCAA Football video game.
NCAA 14 was the most recent installment to the series, which was discontinued because of legal disputes over player likeness.
Now, with the addition of NIL to college athletics, the series can continue. Electronic Arts has an expected release date sometime during summer of 2023.
Until the game releases, we can at least speculate over what ratings would have been given for 2022, right?
I've compiled Auburn's projected starters, taken a look at how Madden values their 43 different ratings for different position groups, taken a look at a couple of formulas, and put together what might resemble the Tigers in NCAA Football 22 (if it existed.)
Auburn's offense averages out to be a 78 overall. Not too shabby for an offense that averaged 27.8 points per game last season. The defense is slightly better, averaging out to an 82 overall. The secondary was an issue for me. If McCreary was still here, the defense would probably get a significant bump.
The Tigers average out to an 81 overall using this calculator.
Here is every projected Auburn starter's predicted NCAA Football video game overall rating, along with some of their key individual ratings.
QB - Zach Calzada (78 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Throw Power - 90
Throw Accuracy Deep - 83
Throw Under Pressure - 87
RB - Tank Bigsby (93 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Agility - 95
Stiff Arm - 90
Ball Carrier Vision - 89
WR - Shedrick Jackson (79 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Speed - 85
Strength - 86
Catching - 76
WR - Ja’Varrius Johnson (76 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Speed - 83
Route Running - 79
Agility - 80
WR - Koy Moore (74 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Route Running - 76
Awareness - 82
Catching - 77
TE - John Samuel Shenker (85 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Catch In Traffic - 86
Awareness - 88
Speed - 79
LT - Killian Zierer (74 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Pass Block - 79
Impact Block - 73
LG - Brandon Council (74 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Pass Block - 75
Run Block - 68
C - Nick Brahms (78 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Pass Block - 78
Impact Block - 76
RG - Keiondre Jones (80 OVR)
Pass Block - 83
Run Block - 75
RT - Austin Troxell (75 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Pass Block - 76
Run Block - 70
DE - Colby Wooden (92 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Block Shedding - 91
Tackle - 89
Power Moves - 89
DT - Marquis Burks (79 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Block Shedding - 79
Tackle - 79
Strength - 83
NT - Jayson Jones (82 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Strength - 85
Finesse Moves - 75
Tackle - 79
EDGE - Derick Hall (93 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Power Moves - 94
Pursuit - 88
Strength - 89
LB - Owen Pappoe (87 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Pursuit - 87
Play Rec - 84
Hit Power - 85
LB - Cam Riley (77 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Zone Coverage - 76
Tackle - 77
Hit Power - 79
NB - Donovan Kaufman (76 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Zone Coverage - 77
Pursuit - 77
Play Rec - 74
CB - Nehemiah Pritchett (79 OVR)
Man Coverage - 77
Speed - 91
Press - 75
CB - DJ James (83 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Man Coverage - 85
Zone Coverage - 79
Press - 82
S - Zion Puckett (76 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Play Rec - 74
Zone Coverage - 75
Pursuit - 77
S - Marquis Gilbert (76 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Tackle - 75
Play Rec - 79
Awareness - 77
K - Anders Carlson (80 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Kick Power - 89
Kick Accuracy - 79
P - Oscar Chapman (94 OVR)
Key Ratings:
Kick Power - 92
Kick Accuracy - 89
