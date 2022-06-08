Predicting Auburn football's NCAA Football video game ratings

Here's what Auburn's 2022 lineup would look like if it were in an NCAA Football video game.

It's been a while since the last release of an NCAA Football video game.

NCAA 14 was the most recent installment to the series, which was discontinued because of legal disputes over player likeness.

Now, with the addition of NIL to college athletics, the series can continue. Electronic Arts has an expected release date sometime during summer of 2023.

Until the game releases, we can at least speculate over what ratings would have been given for 2022, right?

I've compiled Auburn's projected starters, taken a look at how Madden values their 43 different ratings for different position groups, taken a look at a couple of formulas, and put together what might resemble the Tigers in NCAA Football 22 (if it existed.)

Auburn's offense averages out to be a 78 overall. Not too shabby for an offense that averaged 27.8 points per game last season. The defense is slightly better, averaging out to an 82 overall. The secondary was an issue for me. If McCreary was still here, the defense would probably get a significant bump.

The Tigers average out to an 81 overall using this calculator.

Here is every projected Auburn starter's predicted NCAA Football video game overall rating, along with some of their key individual ratings.

QB - Zach Calzada (78 OVR) Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Key Ratings: Throw Power - 90 Throw Accuracy Deep - 83 Throw Under Pressure - 87 RB - Tank Bigsby (93 OVR) © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK Key Ratings: Agility - 95 Stiff Arm - 90 Ball Carrier Vision - 89 WR - Shedrick Jackson (79 OVR) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Key Ratings: Speed - 85 Strength - 86 Catching - 76 WR - Ja’Varrius Johnson (76 OVR) © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Key Ratings: Speed - 83 Route Running - 79 Agility - 80 WR - Koy Moore (74 OVR) © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Key Ratings: Route Running - 76 Awareness - 82 Catching - 77 TE - John Samuel Shenker (85 OVR) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Key Ratings: Catch In Traffic - 86 Awareness - 88 Speed - 79 LT - Killian Zierer (74 OVR) Key Ratings: Pass Block - 79 Impact Block - 73 LG - Brandon Council (74 OVR) Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Key Ratings: Pass Block - 75 Run Block - 68 C - Nick Brahms (78 OVR) © Jake Crandall, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC Key Ratings: Pass Block - 78 Impact Block - 76 RG - Keiondre Jones (80 OVR) Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Pass Block - 83 Run Block - 75 RT - Austin Troxell (75 OVR) © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Key Ratings: Pass Block - 76 Run Block - 70 DE - Colby Wooden (92 OVR) © Jake Crandall via Imagn Content Services, LLC Key Ratings: Block Shedding - 91 Tackle - 89 Power Moves - 89 DT - Marquis Burks (79 OVR) Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Key Ratings: Block Shedding - 79 Tackle - 79 Strength - 83 NT - Jayson Jones (82 OVR) Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics Key Ratings: Strength - 85 Finesse Moves - 75 Tackle - 79 EDGE - Derick Hall (93 OVR) © Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports Key Ratings: Power Moves - 94 Pursuit - 88 Strength - 89 LB - Owen Pappoe (87 OVR) © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Key Ratings: Pursuit - 87 Play Rec - 84 Hit Power - 85 LB - Cam Riley (77 OVR) Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Key Ratings: Zone Coverage - 76 Tackle - 77 Hit Power - 79 NB - Donovan Kaufman (76 OVR) © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Key Ratings: Zone Coverage - 77 Pursuit - 77 Play Rec - 74 CB - Nehemiah Pritchett (79 OVR) © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK Man Coverage - 77 Speed - 91 Press - 75 CB - DJ James (83 OVR) © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Key Ratings: Man Coverage - 85 Zone Coverage - 79 Press - 82 S - Zion Puckett (76 OVR) © John Reed-USA TODAY Sports Key Ratings: Play Rec - 74 Zone Coverage - 75 Pursuit - 77 S - Marquis Gilbert (76 OVR) © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports Key Ratings: Tackle - 75 Play Rec - 79 Awareness - 77 K - Anders Carlson (80 OVR) Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Key Ratings: Kick Power - 89 Kick Accuracy - 79 P - Oscar Chapman (94 OVR) © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Key Ratings: Kick Power - 92 Kick Accuracy - 89

