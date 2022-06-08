Skip to main content

Predicting Auburn football's NCAA Football video game ratings

Here's what Auburn's 2022 lineup would look like if it were in an NCAA Football video game.

It's been a while since the last release of an NCAA Football video game.

NCAA 14 was the most recent installment to the series, which was discontinued because of legal disputes over player likeness.

Now, with the addition of NIL to college athletics, the series can continue. Electronic Arts has an expected release date sometime during summer of 2023.

Until the game releases, we can at least speculate over what ratings would have been given for 2022, right?

I've compiled Auburn's projected starters, taken a look at how Madden values their 43 different ratings for different position groups, taken a look at a couple of formulas, and put together what might resemble the Tigers in NCAA Football 22 (if it existed.)

Auburn's offense averages out to be a 78 overall. Not too shabby for an offense that averaged 27.8 points per game last season. The defense is slightly better, averaging out to an 82 overall. The secondary was an issue for me. If McCreary was still here, the defense would probably get a significant bump.

The Tigers average out to an 81 overall using this calculator.

Here is every projected Auburn starter's predicted NCAA Football video game overall rating, along with some of their key individual ratings.

QB - Zach Calzada (78 OVR)

Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Key Ratings:

Throw Power - 90

Throw Accuracy Deep - 83

Throw Under Pressure - 87

RB - Tank Bigsby (93 OVR)

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) breaks free for a big gainer against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham03

Key Ratings:

Agility - 95

Stiff Arm - 90

Ball Carrier Vision - 89

WR - Shedrick Jackson (79 OVR)

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (11) during warm ups at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

Key Ratings:

Speed - 85

Strength - 86

Catching - 76

WR - Ja’Varrius Johnson (76 OVR)

Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers wide receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches a pass for touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Key Ratings:

Speed - 83

Route Running - 79

Agility - 80

WR - Koy Moore (74 OVR)

Sep 4, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Koy Moore (2) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half the at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Key Ratings:

Route Running - 76

Awareness - 82

Catching - 77

TE - John Samuel Shenker (85 OVR)

Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch during overtime during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.

Key Ratings:

Catch In Traffic - 86

Awareness - 88

Speed - 79

LT - Killian Zierer (74 OVR)

gettyimages-1237529072

Key Ratings:

Pass Block - 79

Impact Block - 73

LG - Brandon Council (74 OVR)

Brandon Frazier (87), Brenden Coffey (55), Keiondre Jones (58), Jalil Irvin (50), Brandon Council (71), Austin Troxell (68) run during practice on Friday.Auburn football practice on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 in Hoover, Ala.

Key Ratings:

Pass Block - 75

Run Block - 68

C - Nick Brahms (78 OVR)

Auburn offensive lineman Nick Brahms (52) protects quarterback Bo Nix (10) as he throws the ball at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Auburn defeated Ole Miss 20-14.

Key Ratings:

Pass Block - 78

Impact Block - 76

RG - Keiondre Jones (80 OVR)

Keiondre Jones (58)First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Pass Block - 83

Run Block - 75

RT - Austin Troxell (75 OVR)

Oct 3, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) and Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Malik Herring (10) battle along the line during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Key Ratings:

Pass Block - 76

Run Block - 70

DE - Colby Wooden (92 OVR)

Auburn defensive end Colby Wooden (25) runs drills during an open football practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

Key Ratings:

Block Shedding - 91

Tackle - 89

Power Moves - 89

DT - Marquis Burks (79 OVR)

Marquis Burks (92) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Key Ratings:

Block Shedding - 79

Tackle - 79

Strength - 83

NT - Jayson Jones (82 OVR)

Jayson JonesAuburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.

Key Ratings:

Strength - 85

Finesse Moves - 75

Tackle - 79

EDGE - Derick Hall (93 OVR)

Nov 28, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is put on his head by Auburn defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the Iron Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

Key Ratings:

Power Moves - 94

Pursuit - 88

Strength - 89

LB - Owen Pappoe (87 OVR)

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Key Ratings:

Pursuit - 87

Play Rec - 84

Hit Power - 85

LB - Cam Riley (77 OVR)

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Jake Herslow (87) is tackled by Auburn Tigers linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) and Auburn Tigers linebacker Cam Riley (35) during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Key Ratings:

Zone Coverage - 76

Tackle - 77

Hit Power - 79

NB - Donovan Kaufman (76 OVR)

Oct 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington (0) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Zion Puckett (10) and Auburn Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Key Ratings:

Zone Coverage - 77

Pursuit - 77

Play Rec - 74

CB - Nehemiah Pritchett (79 OVR)

Auburn Tigers defensive back Nehemiah Pritchett (18) returns an interception against Houston during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021. Bham35

Man Coverage - 77

Speed - 91

Press - 75

CB - DJ James (83 OVR)

December 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks cornerback DJ James (0) defends against Utah Utes wide receiver Theo Howard (1) during the second half in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Key Ratings:

Man Coverage - 85

Zone Coverage - 79

Press - 82

S - Zion Puckett (76 OVR)

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) is tackled by Auburn Tigers cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett (18) and safety Zion Puckett (10) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Key Ratings:

Play Rec - 74

Zone Coverage - 75

Pursuit - 77

S - Marquis Gilbert (76 OVR)

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Key Ratings:

Tackle - 75

Play Rec - 79

Awareness - 77

K - Anders Carlson (80 OVR)

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Auburn Tigers kicker Anders Carlson (26) watches the ball after kicking a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Key Ratings:

Kick Power - 89

Kick Accuracy - 79

P - Oscar Chapman (94 OVR)

Auburn Tigers punter Oscar Chapman (91) punts the ball during warm ups during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Key Ratings:

Kick Power - 92

Kick Accuracy - 89

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Predicting Auburn football's NCAA Football video game ratings

By Lance Dawe43 seconds ago
Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Saturday, Dec. 11 , 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Basketball

Jabari Smith stays steady, Walker Kessler falls in latest NBA mock draft

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Dec 15, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Justin Powell (24) brings the ball up court against the Texas Southern Tigers during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Former Auburn basketball player has found a new home

By Andrew Stefaniak17 hours ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Ranking Auburn football's nine transfer portal additions

By Andrew Stefaniak23 hours ago
Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) plays defense on Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler selected in the first round in Sports Illustrated's latest NBA mock draft

By Zac BlackerbyJun 7, 2022
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Zach Calzada looks great throwing the football in offseason workout

By Zac BlackerbyJun 7, 2022
Auburn Tigers player Nate LaRue (28) foul tips the ball as Auburn Tigers take on UCLA Bruins during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Baseball

Auburn baseball beats UCLA 11-4, advances to Super Regional

By Lindsay CrosbyJun 6, 2022
Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson talks with his team before Auburn takes on Florida State during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Baseball

Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's win over UCLA

By Andrew StefaniakJun 6, 2022