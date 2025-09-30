RB Commit on Auburn's Coaching Staff: 'They'll Put Me in the Best Position to Succeed'
Eric Perry has been electric in his senior year at DeSoto Central.
Despite his commitment to the Auburn Tigers as a running back, Perry has posted incredible stats as both a rusher and a passer, the likes of which haven’t been seen in a long time.
As a quarterback, he’s averaging over 12 yards per completion, including a 68-yard bomb against Charleston, which went for one of his two touchdowns through the air that day. Perry boasted an incredible 141.4 QBR in that matchup, all while rushing for an additional 100 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries.
Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Perry to hear his thoughts on Auburn, the team, the coaching staff and his future as a whole.
Perry shared the sentiment of most Auburn recruits regarding the campus and the coaching staff, as well as why he chose Auburn over other schools that were recruiting him, including Memphis.
“I liked Auburn’s atmosphere,” he said. “I really felt like I belonged there. The tradition, the fans, and the way they treat their players really separated Auburn from the rest. I like the small-town feel with the big-time environment. It feels like home. [The coaches] are real with me and bring a lot of energy. I trust they’ll put me in the best position to succeed.”
The burning question, though, is how Perry plays so many crucial roles in a game so effectively without risking injury. The Tigers have already seen Jase Mathews, a five-star, go down with a season-ending ACL injury, after all.
“It’s been a little bit of a challenge,” Perry admitted. “I have to be physical but also be a little passive to stay healthy for my team. I plan on being the best version of myself no matter where I’m at or what I'm doing.”
Of course, the starting quarterback at DeSoto Central choosing to go to college as a running back, however dominant, is unique. Perry weighs in on whether he’s expecting to see his arm talent used at Auburn.
“I think it would be nice if they could utilize my arm talent a little,” he said, “But at the end of the day, I signed up to be a running back.”
Auburn’s shown no hesitation to let skill players throw the ball, especially last year against Alabama, as well as in this year’s Oklahoma matchup. So, Perry could very well get to flash a little of that arm talent that’s been on display the last four years at DeSoto.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” he concluded. “I’m ready to work and make my family proud.”
Auburn fans can surely look forward to Perry, especially with all the tools he has at his disposal, when he joins the Tigers this upcoming season. Auburn Tigers on SI will continue to keep an eye on all recruiting news, from prospects and visits to stats and performances.