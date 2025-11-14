Redeeming Season Still in the Cards for Auburn
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers have not had the season many had hoped for. However, there is still an opportunity for the Tigers to clinch a bowl game and redeem the season. It takes winning in more ways than simply the games on the gridiron.
Win the bye week
To “win” the bye week, Auburn has to figure out a better balance for interim head coach and defensive coordinator DJ Durkin. Last weekend against Vanderbilt, it was obvious that the Auburn defense was not in its normal form. Up until the matchup against the Commodores, Auburn had not allowed more than 24 points to any team the entire season.
However, against Vanderbilt, the Tigers' defense gave up 45 points. Durkin was unable to fully focus on the defense after the first half of the game, where Auburn went into halftime up 20-10. In the second half, it was when the Auburn defense began to fall apart. From missed assignments to busted coverages, the Commodores were able to score 28 points in the second half and another 7 in overtime.
Durkin and his staff must find a way for Durkin to find a better balance between the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
Void an Upset and Then Pull One Off
Auburn has two games remaining on the schedule, one matchup against the Mercer Bears (7-1) and the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1). Although these two games will not be easy, having the home-field advantage will be in both matchups.
The last time Auburn faced Mercer during the 2022 season and demolished them 42-16. However, this year’s Mercer team is on another level compared to the 2022 team. Mercer is currently sitting on an eight-game win streak, and their only loss was in its first matchup of the season against Presbyterian, 15-10.
Since then, the Bears have won eight consecutive matchups against Wofford, the Citadel, ETSU, Samford, Princeton, VMI, Furman and West Carolina, with an upcoming matchup this weekend against Chattanooga. Mercer has played an all-FCS schedule to this point. Auburn will be their toughest opponent to date, and they head into the matchup with a 95.8% chance to win.
However, this is an Auburn that can’t afford an Appalachian State-type upset if they want to reach a bowl game.
For Alabama, the Tide hosts Oklahoma this Saturday, Eastern Illinois the following week, and then travels to Auburn to take on the Tigers in the Iron Bowl. Auburn can win this game by containing Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and shutting down their passing game, forcing them to run the ball.
Alabama has not had a 100-yard rusher since early October, when Alabama played against Vanderbilt, but Simpson has been playing at a high level in the passing game for the Tide to make up for the lack of ability to run the ball.
Although Tiger fans feel as if they should be playing for a spot in the College Football Playoffs and despite the woes of this season, Auburn could still play in the postseason for the first time since the 2021 season, Auburn’s fate lies in its own hands.