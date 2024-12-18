REPORT: Auburn Signs Former Texas A&M, WKU DL
After losing two defensive linemen to the transfer portal, Auburn has made its first addition to that position.
Per Pete Nakos on On3, former Texas A&M and Western Kentucky defensive lineman Dallas Walker has signed with Auburn.
Walker spent the first two seasons of his college career at Texas A&M, where he appeared in two games, recording three tackles and one pass deflection, before transferring to Western Kentucky. Throughout his two seasons with the Hilltoppers, Walker appeared in 22 games, recorded 54 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one pass deflection and one forced fumble.
According to On3’s transfer portal Industry Rankings, Walker is a three-star transfer, the No. 721 player overall and the No. 67 defensive lineman in the portal.
As a recruit, the 6-foot-4, 325-pound Nashville, Tenn. native was a three-star prospect, the No. 513 player nationally and the No. 57 defensive lineman according to On3’s Industry Rankings. Walker held seven SEC offers coming out of high school, eight including Oklahoma who had not yet joined the SEC when Walker was a prospect.
Landing Walker gives Auburn its ninth portal addition to its 13 transfers out. According to On3, Auburn currently has the No. 6 transfer portal class and the second in the SEC behind Ole Miss.
The addition of Walker to the position group softens the blow of Gage Keys and T.J. Lindsey opting to hit the portal as Walker brings veteran experience to a unit that will be on the younger end next season. Additionally, Walker can help develop Auburn’s highly-rated group of defensive line recruits including five-stars Jared Smith and Malik Autry as well as four-stars Jourdin Crawford and Antonio Coleman.
Click here to read about the 14 players who have announced their intention to transfer from Auburn as well as keep track of the Tigers’ activity in the portal.