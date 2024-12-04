Auburn Tigers Transfer Portal Tracker
AUBURN, Ala. – With the 2024 season having come to an end for Auburn and the opening of the transfer portal approaching, Auburn Tigers On SI is keeping track of the Auburn Tigers’ departures and additions via the portal.
2024 was not an ideal year for the Tigers, who finished 5-7, head coach Hugh Freeze and company are expected to be active in the portal to bring in talent that complements Auburn’s top 10 recruiting class.
New NCAA rules state that a team’s roster can have 105 players, 85 of those players being on scholarship.
Here is a breakdown of all Auburn’s departures and additions. All transfer portal news can be read on the recruiting page of the site. This story will be updated as more announcements are made.
Departures
*Denotes walk-on
- QB Holden Geriner
- TE Micah Riley
- OL E.J. Harris
- DL Gage Keys
- P Gabe Russo
- WR Camden Brown
Additions
Auburn has not made any additions via the portal. The portal does not open until Dec. 9, five days after Early National Signing Day.