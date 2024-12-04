Auburn Daily

Auburn Tigers Transfer Portal Tracker

With the offseason approaching, Auburn Tigers On SI is keeping track of all Auburn Tigers transfer departures and additions.

Daniel Locke

Here is the status of the Auburn Tigers and transfer portal activity
Here is the status of the Auburn Tigers and transfer portal activity / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

AUBURN, Ala. – With the 2024 season having come to an end for Auburn and the opening of the transfer portal approaching, Auburn Tigers On SI is keeping track of the Auburn Tigers’ departures and additions via the portal.

2024 was not an ideal year for the Tigers, who finished 5-7, head coach Hugh Freeze and company are expected to be active in the portal to bring in talent that complements Auburn’s top 10 recruiting class.

New NCAA rules state that a team’s roster can have 105 players, 85 of those players being on scholarship. 

Here is a breakdown of all Auburn’s departures and additions. All transfer portal news can be read on the recruiting page of the site. This story will be updated as more announcements are made. 

Departures

*Denotes walk-on

Additions

Auburn has not made any additions via the portal. The portal does not open until Dec. 9, five days after Early National Signing Day.

Published
Daniel Locke
DANIEL LOCKE

Daniel is a staff writer for four Sports Illustrated/FanNation sites: Auburn Daily, Braves Today, Inside the Marlins and Wildcats Today. Additionally, he serves as the Auburn Athletics beat reporter for 1819 News. He is a junior at Auburn University majoring in journalism.

Home/Football