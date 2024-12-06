REPORT: Auburn Tigers Safety Hitting Transfer Portal
For the ninth time this offseason, a ninth member of the Auburn Tigers has announced their intentions to find a new place to play via the portal.
The latest Tiger has chosen to enter the transfer portal. Junior safety Caleb Wooden is transferring out after three seasons with the program.
Wooden, a 6-foot-1, 191-pound safety, appeared in 28 games throughout his three seasons with the program, starting nine of them. Wooden recorded 41 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, four pass deflections and two interceptions during his tenure with the Tigers.
According to 247Sports, Wooden was a three-star recruit. The Lawrenceville, Ga. native, who attended Archer High School, was the No. 852 player nationally and the No. 70 safety in the class of 2022. Wooden was the 17th-highest-rated prospect in Auburn’s 2022 haul.
Wooden is the first of the Tigers’ defensive backs to hit the portal this offseason. He is also the first of the nine Auburn players who have opted to hit the portal and played a significant role on the field.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and company added two safeties in the Tigers’ 2025 haul of high school prospects. Anquon Fegans, a four-star prospect and the No. 79 player nationally, and Eric Winters, a four-star prospect and the No. 89 player nationally, will be joining the program for the 2025 season. This could have played a role in Wooden’s decision to find a new place to play.
