Skip to main content

REPORT: TJ Finley is not expected to play Saturday, Robby Ashford is expected to start vs Missouri

Robby Ashford should get his chance on Saturday.

Robby Ashford should be the full-time starter for the Auburn Tigers this Saturday when Missouri comes to Jordan Hare Stadium. 

Multiple reports are saying that TJ Finley is out despite Brayn Harsin saying that both quarterbacks were "all good" earlier this week. 

Ashford will make the first start of his college career. After transferring from Oregon with no playing time, he fought and competed, and won a role with this offense. He will now get the opportunity to probably start for Auburn in the SEC opener against the Missouri Tigers. 

So far this season, Ashford is 15 of 29 passing for 245 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. On the ground, he's carried the ball 24 times for 158 yards. He has yet to find the endzone on the ground but did scamper for a 49-yard burst earlier this season. 

This temporarily puts an end to the quarterback rotation with the first-team offense. Ashford played and led the offense late in the game against the Mercer Bears as well as the second half in the loss to Penn State. 

The Auburn Tigers will host Missouri this Saturday. Kickoff will be at 11:00 am CT. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Robby Ashford vs Penn State.
Football

REPORT: TJ Finley is not expected to play Saturday, Robby Ashford is expected to start vs Missouri

By Zac Blackerby
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Missouri Tigers helmet shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Missouri?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Eagle takes flight vs Penn State.
Football

Getting to know more about Auburn's newest commit Gernorris Wilson

By Andrew Stefaniak
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How much are Auburn Basketball tickets this season?

By Jeremy Robuck
Auburn Tigers safety Smoke Monday (21) celebrates a pass breakup against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Aumsu03
Football

Former Auburn safety Smoke Monday chimes in on how to fix the Auburn offense

By Zac Blackerby
TJ Finley vs Pem State
Football

Week 4 SEC Power Rankings: Is Auburn the worst team in the SEC?

By Lance Dawe
Eku Leota rushing the passer vs Penn State.
Football

Who were Auburn's top defenders against Penn State according to PFF?

By Zac Blackerby
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (2)
Podcasts

PODCAST: How is Auburn football so much worse than a year ago?

By Zac Blackerby