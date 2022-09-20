REPORT: TJ Finley is not expected to play Saturday, Robby Ashford is expected to start vs Missouri

Robby Ashford should be the full-time starter for the Auburn Tigers this Saturday when Missouri comes to Jordan Hare Stadium.

Multiple reports are saying that TJ Finley is out despite Brayn Harsin saying that both quarterbacks were "all good" earlier this week.

Ashford will make the first start of his college career. After transferring from Oregon with no playing time, he fought and competed, and won a role with this offense. He will now get the opportunity to probably start for Auburn in the SEC opener against the Missouri Tigers.

So far this season, Ashford is 15 of 29 passing for 245 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. On the ground, he's carried the ball 24 times for 158 yards. He has yet to find the endzone on the ground but did scamper for a 49-yard burst earlier this season.

This temporarily puts an end to the quarterback rotation with the first-team offense. Ashford played and led the offense late in the game against the Mercer Bears as well as the second half in the loss to Penn State.

The Auburn Tigers will host Missouri this Saturday. Kickoff will be at 11:00 am CT.

