Roger McCreary is one of the highest-ranked players left on the board in the NFL Draft

Roger McCreary should hear his named called in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft was filled with trades, reaches, and overall chaos. The second night of action will probably be pretty similar. 

Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary did not get selected in the first round, as many predicted, but should hear his name called tonight. According to CBS, he is the sixth-highest player left on the board after the first 32 selections. 

They ranked Georgia defender Nakobe Dean as the highest, then Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann as the third, then Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, and Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe as the fifth. 

Then there's McCreary and CBS's sixth-highest player remaining. 

Most multiple-round mock drafts going into the draft had him going in the 50s. 

Four cornerbacks were drafted in the first round and many more will be selected Friday night. According to most draft analysts' big boards, McCreary will be the second corner taken after Booth Jr. But according to some reports, due to McCreary's measurements, some teams will take McCreary off of their board altogether. 

Friday night's part of the NFL Draft includes the second and third rounds. Saturday contains rounds four through seven. 

The other Auburn targets mentioned in NFL Draft circles, safety Smoke Monday and linebacker Zakoby McClain, are expected to be selected sometime during the Saturday portion of the draft. 

