Five potential landing spots for Roger McCreary

Roger McCreary will be the first Auburn Tiger to hear his name in the 2022 NFL Draft.

A few months ago, many experts thought that it would happen Thursday night in the first round of selections. If that were to happen at this point, it would come as a big surprise to the entire NFL Draft community.

McCreary was incredible in pass coverage last season and only got better as the season developed. His play was at an all-time high in Auburn’s action against Alabama in the 2021 Iron Bowl.

The Auburn cornerback could hear his name by virtually any NFL team this weekend. In the current state of the NFL, no roster has enough talented cornerbacks and a team will be looking to find value in the second round or third round on Friday night.

Still, here are five potential landing spots for McCreary.

New England Patriots © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports The New England Patriots have gone after Auburn players over the last several seasons. Jay Jones has been a key defender on the Patriot defense and New England is always looking for players to serve a specific role. Brandon King was a key special teamer for several years. McCreary could offer more of a bump-and-run type role to the defense and play special teams for the Pats. Chicago Bears © David Banks-USA TODAY Sports This has been one of the more popular places to see McCreary land in mock drafts. The Bears have two second-round selections in the range where McCreary is expected to be selected. They currently hold the 39th and 48th overall picks. Dallas Cowboys © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports The Cowboys have plenty of needs on defense but why not address the cornerback position in the second round. They hold the 56th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Back when McCreary was seen as a first-rounder, Dallas was a popular landing spot for the former Auburn Tiger at pick 24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Why not add another Auburn cornerback? The Bucs have nailed it by selecting Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean over the years. It’s not a roster need but why stop doing something that has worked for you in the past. Cincinnati Bengals © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK A lot of folks expect the Bengals to address the offensive line with their first pick to help protect their quarterback. With their second pick, they may want to focus on their defense and with them having the 63rd overall pick, there’s a chance that McCreary falls to them and it’s too good of a deal to pass up.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube