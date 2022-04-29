The Tennessee Titans select Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary

The Tennessee Titans picked Roger McCreary with the 35th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Roger McCreary is a Tennessee Titan. He was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After an offseason filled with differing opinions about the talented All-American cornerback, he has found his way into the NFL.

His measurements became a huge question during Senior Bowl week in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama. If McCreary were to start in the NFL today, he would have the shortest arms of any starting outside cornerback in the NFL.

Throughout the draft process, there was talk that it only took one team to fall in love with what he has put on tape during his career with the Auburn Tigers. It's easy to see why an NFL team would want to add McCreary to their roster.

McCreary has shown the ability to play on the line of scrimmage in a bump-and-run scheme or play soft coverage in more of a zone-type defense thanks to playing in Kevin Steele's and Derek Mason's defense during his time at Auburn.

McCreary becomes the first Auburn Tiger drafted in the Bryan Harsin era.

