Skip to main content

The Tennessee Titans select Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary

The Tennessee Titans picked Roger McCreary with the 35th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Roger McCreary is a Tennessee Titan. He was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.  

After an offseason filled with differing opinions about the talented All-American cornerback, he has found his way into the NFL. 

His measurements became a huge question during Senior Bowl week in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama. If McCreary were to start in the NFL today, he would have the shortest arms of any starting outside cornerback in the NFL. 

Throughout the draft process, there was talk that it only took one team to fall in love with what he has put on tape during his career with the Auburn Tigers. It's easy to see why an NFL team would want to add McCreary to their roster. 

McCreary has shown the ability to play on the line of scrimmage in a bump-and-run scheme or play soft coverage in more of a zone-type defense thanks to playing in Kevin Steele's and Derek Mason's defense during his time at Auburn. 

McCreary becomes the first Auburn Tiger drafted in the Bryan Harsin era. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (23) reacts towards the fans after intercepting the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The Tennessee Titans select Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Nov 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) pressures Morehead State Eagles forward Johni Broome (4) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn target Johni Broome cuts list of schools to two, sets commitment date

By Andrew Stefaniak2 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

What does Tank Bigsby's production look like against the SEC in 2022?

By Lance Dawe4 hours ago
Dec 28, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) looks to pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (61) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn Daily Weekly Roundtable: NFL Draft, wide receivers, and winner of the week.

By Trey Lee7 hours ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary (23) returns an interception for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Roger McCreary is one of the highest-ranked players left on the board in the NFL Draft

By Zac Blackerby9 hours ago
Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.
Baseball

#19 Auburn baseball travels to #1 Tennessee for a challenging three-game set

By Lindsay Crosby9 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn linebacker Zakoby Mcclain (LB24) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Three Auburn Tigers in final NFL Draft Big Board

By Zac BlackerbyApr 28, 2022
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cheerleaders let the flags wave after a score against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Is Auburn about to flip a five-star from Alabama?

By Lance DaweApr 28, 2022