San Francisco 49ers release former Auburn football star Dee Ford

The San Francisco 49ers released Dee Ford.

The San Francisco 49ers have released former Auburn defensive lineman Dee Ford. 

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Ford in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his time at Auburn, Ford recorded 20.5 sacks helping him to become a first-round pick. 

For the first few years of his career, he was a solid player but nothing too special. Then in 2018, he busted onto the scene with 13 sacks and seven forced fumbles. This performance earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl. 

After his impressive 2018 campaign, he took his talent to the Bay to play for the 49ers. He was given a five-year 85.5 million dollar contract with the 49ers. 33 million of that was guaranteed money. His contract was set to go through the 2023 NFL season. 

In his three years with the 49ers, Ford only played in 18 games. In those 18 games as a 49er, Ford only recorded nine and a half sacks. He is truly a great example of how injury can affect a career. The 49ers released Ford with two years still on his contract. 

49ers General Manager John Lynch made statements back in March, alluding to Ford's release. Lynch had this to say about Ford, "I don't see a lot of hope in him being a factor for us on the field moving forward. I think we've tried to be as patient as possible. No fault of Dee's. He just ran into a bad situation with his back where he couldn't get healthy."

Now Ford will presumably try and find a new team to give him a shot after things did not work out in San Francisco. 

Ford is 31 years old, so he is getting a bit old in football years, but if he can stay healthy, he still has some good football in front of him. 

Hopefully, Ford can stay on the field this entire year in 2022 and show the 49ers that they made a mistake by getting rid of him.

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gets sacked by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Football

By Andrew Stefaniak16 seconds ago
