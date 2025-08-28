Scouting Auburn's Opponent: 3 Players from Baylor to Watch
The Auburn Tigers, coming off a disappointing season, are looking to bounce back and get off to a good start to the season. Baylor, coming off a slightly disappointing season, looks to do the same. That being said, each team boasts multiple players who could prove to be key factors and potential gamechangers for their respective teams.
Ahead of Friday's season opener, Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at three members of the Bears, outside of quarterback Sawyer Robertson, to keep an eye on. Kickoff between Auburn and Baylor in Waco, TX, is at 7 p.m. CT with television coverage on Fox.
WR Kobe Prentice
Kobe Prentice, a senior transfer from Alabama, looks to make headlines against Auburn, his former team's most hated rival. Prentice’s role at Alabama diminished significantly over the last few years, so he transferred to Baylor in hopes of getting much more action.
After back-to-back 300-yard seasons with two touchdowns each as a reserve receiver, Prentice struggled to find his footing in DeBoer's first season with a career-low 129 yards and one touchdown as he missed time due to injury. Now in a new home with a new quarterback in Robertson, keep an eye on Prentice as he looks to break out in his final season.
RB Bryson Washington
Second for the Bears is Bryson Washington, who will be tasked with being the headliner of Baylor's rushing after the recent news of Dawson Pendergrass’s foot injury. Despite splitting carries with Pendergrass a year ago, Washington still rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Now without Pendergrass, who rushed for 671 yards and six touchdowns last season, Washington will be the main catalyst of Baylor's rushing offense.
The redshirt sophomore will surely provide a test for Auburn’s admittedly patchwork defense, and his 5.9 yards per carry may be enough to nickel and dime the Tigers to a loss.
LB Keaton Thomas
On the other side of the ball for the Bears, it’s been a struggle. That being said, one highlight player stands out on their defense, and he is one that the team has built the defense around in Keaton Thomas.
Thomas, an inside linebacker, looks to provide plenty of pressure to a fresh-to-Auburn Jackson Arnold while also being a potential solution to Auburn’s rushing attack.
Last season, Thomas accounted for 106 total tackles with 2.5 sacks and an interception.