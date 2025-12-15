Four-Star OL Commits to Auburn After Coaching Change at Michigan

Less than 24 hours after Auburn Tigers offensive linemen DeAndre Carter and Favour Edwin announced they’d be entering the transfer portal, new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh has landed an offensive line commit.

Bear McWhorter, who’d previously signed with the Michigan Wolverines, was released from his National Letter of Intent in the wake of head coach Sherrone Moore's dismissal. On Monday, he announced his commitment to Auburn.

McWhorter, a four-star, is ranked as the fourth-best guard in the nation by ESPN, but his composite rating puts him at the 53rd-best in the country. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound prospect currently stands as the 26th-best player in his home state of Georgia.

He’ll join an Auburn recruiting class that’s already boasted top offensive line talent, including Wilson Zierer, who is also a four-star. McWhorter is the only unsigned commit currently in Auburn’s 2026 class, with four offensive linemen already having inked deals on the Plains: Zierer and three-stars Parker Pritchett, Mykall Lundy-Foster and Mason Mathis.

Auburn struggled in the trenches early in the season, as Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold was sacked more than any other quarterback at that time, but seemed to find its footing after the Arkansas game, when Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight took over at quarterback.

With the departure of DeAndre Carter, who played in every game for the Tigers in 2025, there’s a spot open for new, young talent, and McWhorter will surely be looking to have his hat in the ring as soon as possible.

Auburn’s recruiting class is currently ranked as the 41st-best in the nation, a testament to Alex Golesh’s recruiting abilities after the Tigers’ class was ranked as low as the 70s before he was hired. Now with his staff in place, Golesh can fully turn his attention to recruiting both unsigned prospects and, when the portal opens on Jan. 2, players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

