One bold prediction for every SEC West team in 2022

Sometimes it feels like preseason magazines groupthink their way into predictions.

If you look at Auburn's 2021 results on the surface, revisit what happened between Bryan Harsin and the boosters in spring, and briefly look at the quarterback situation, it is easy to come away with the conclusion that the Tigers are in a bad spot. 6-6 with Harsin getting the boot seems to be the unanimous projection.

Dig into the 2021 results a little more, and it is easy to come to the conclusion that Auburn was actually better than their record indicated. Had some key moments gone their way during the final five contests of the season they would have won eight or nine games. The trenches are improved. The staff is a year older. The cancer within the program seems to have been shed. Things are moving in the right direction.

Still, a lot of things start and end with quarterback for Auburn.

In order to meet this prediction, I believe Auburn needs a quarterback with a high floor and a low-to-middle ceiling. Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada is that quarterback. Tank Bigsby is going to be crucial for Auburn in conference play. The defensive line as an entire unit is the best it has been in several years.

Five wins to start the season would be ideal. Games against Mercer, San Jose State, and Missouri seem like games Auburn should win. Penn State and LSU are the contests of concern, but I believe the Tigers (at Jordan-Hare Stadium) to be better than both of those teams. Georgia looks like a loss.

Ole Miss will be tough, but winnable, especially if the Rebels' defense takes a step back. Arkansas on paper doesn't have enough firepower to beat Auburn on the road. That was proven last season in Fayetteville. The Mississippi State will probably take a few years off of fans' lives, but is winnable. Texas A&M didn't score an offensive touchdown against Auburn last season and is also 98th nationally in returning production. Western Kentucky should be a win, Alabama should be a loss.

Right now, if I'm sticking to this bold prediction, I feel comfortable saying Auburn loses to Georgia, Ole Miss, and Alabama, and defeats everyone else.