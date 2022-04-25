A decade in review: Where Auburn football ranks in the SEC total rushing yards

Here's where Auburn ranks in the SEC in total rushing yards over the past ten years.

The ground game has been Auburn's identity for... well... quite some time.

The Tigers really got their rushing attack going under Gus Malzahn back in 2013. Since then, it's been well documented that Auburn has fallen off in the trenches, and the rushing yards have suffered.

However, despite not being able to get a consistent push up front, Auburn has still had one of the more dominant stretches on the ground over the last ten years.

Here is where Auburn ranks among every SEC school in total rushing yards over the past decade.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (28,772 yards) Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Alabama's ground game has always been dominant... some seasons they've needed to lean on it more than others. 2. Georgia Bulldogs (27,517 yards) Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports Georgia has had a plethora of talented running backs come through the program and excel. Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and Zamir White, among others. 3. Auburn Tigers (27,483 yards) Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports Gone are the glory days of Nick Marshall, Tre Mason, Cameron Artis-Payne, Kamryn Pettway, and Kerryon Johnson. Hopefully, Bryan Harsin will reestablish Auburn's rushing attack. 4. LSU Tigers (24,184 yards) Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports Jeremy Hill, Leonard Fournette, and Derrius Guice lead the way for the fourth-best SEC rushing attack of the past decade. 5. Mississippi State Bulldogs (23,710 yards) Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports If Mike Leach is around for long, Mississippi State will plummet to last on this list. 6. Texas A&M Aggies (23,639 yards) Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports A&M has had a sneaky good ground game for a while now. Trayveon Williams headlines the Aggies' consistent ground game over the last ten years. 7. Kentucky Wildcats (23,460 yards) Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports Kentucky has had to run the ball more out of necessity than anything recently, but they've found success doing so. 8. Ole Miss Rebels (22,450 yards) Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports Ole Miss has been known for their explosive passing game over the past several years, but the Rebels have usually had a decent run game to go along with it. 9. Missouri Tigers (21,979 yards) Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports Mizzou has struggled to get the ground game going at times, but they've had several bell cow backs (Tyler Badie, Larry Roundtree) cycle through the program as of late. 10. Arkansas Razorbacks (21,439 yards) Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports The Bret Bielema years were focused around a physical rushing attack that controlled the pace of games. However, there was a stint for a few years where Arkansas couldn't get any sort of offense going. Now, they've trying to revive it under Sam Pittman. 11. Tennessee Volunteers (20,743 yards) Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Tennessee has lacked a consistent ground game over the past decade. 12. Florida Gators (20,352 yards) © Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC Initially I was surprised that Florida was this low on the list, but all things considered the Gators haven't really had any impressionable names in their backfield in a while. 13. South Carolina Gamecocks (18,898 yards) © JESSICA GALLAGHER/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK Quite honestly, offense as a whole has been a struggle for South Carolina since the Steve Spurrier days. 14. Vanderbilt Commodores (16,693 yards) Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports No surprise as the Commodores are last in the SEC in total rushing yards since 2012.

