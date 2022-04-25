Skip to main content

A decade in review: Where Auburn football ranks in the SEC total rushing yards

Here's where Auburn ranks in the SEC in total rushing yards over the past ten years.

The ground game has been Auburn's identity for... well... quite some time.

The Tigers really got their rushing attack going under Gus Malzahn back in 2013. Since then, it's been well documented that Auburn has fallen off in the trenches, and the rushing yards have suffered.

However, despite not being able to get a consistent push up front, Auburn has still had one of the more dominant stretches on the ground over the last ten years.

Here is where Auburn ranks among every SEC school in total rushing yards over the past decade.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (28,772 yards)

Dec 31, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama's ground game has always been dominant... some seasons they've needed to lean on it more than others.

2. Georgia Bulldogs (27,517 yards)

Nov 15, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Todd Gurley (3) returns a kickoff for a touchdown in the first quarter of their game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. The touchdown was called back due to a holding penalty. Georgia won 34-7. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has had a plethora of talented running backs come through the program and excel. Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and Zamir White, among others.

3. Auburn Tigers (27,483 yards)

Oct 25, 2014; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Nick Marshall (14) runs onto the field for the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Jordan Hare Stadium. Auburn won 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Gone are the glory days of Nick Marshall, Tre Mason, Cameron Artis-Payne, Kamryn Pettway, and Kerryon Johnson. Hopefully, Bryan Harsin will reestablish Auburn's rushing attack.

4. LSU Tigers (24,184 yards)

Nov 12, 2016; Fayetteville, AR, USA; LSU Tigers running back Leonard Fournette (7) runs during the first quarter of the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Hill, Leonard Fournette, and Derrius Guice lead the way for the fourth-best SEC rushing attack of the past decade.

5. Mississippi State Bulldogs (23,710 yards)

Nov 11, 2017; Starkville, MS, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

If Mike Leach is around for long, Mississippi State will plummet to last on this list.

6. Texas A&M Aggies (23,639 yards)

Nov 24, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Trayveon Williams (5) runs with the ball during overtime against the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A&M has had a sneaky good ground game for a while now. Trayveon Williams headlines the Aggies' consistent ground game over the last ten years.

7. Kentucky Wildcats (23,460 yards)

Oct 2, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into the endzone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky has had to run the ball more out of necessity than anything recently, but they've found success doing so.

8. Ole Miss Rebels (22,450 yards)

Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Jerrion Ealy (9) runs the ball against the Liberty Flames during a play that would result in a touchdown in the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss has been known for their explosive passing game over the past several years, but the Rebels have usually had a decent run game to go along with it.

9. Missouri Tigers (21,979 yards)

Nov 26, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) hands the ball off to running back Tyler Badie (1) during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou has struggled to get the ground game going at times, but they've had several bell cow backs (Tyler Badie, Larry Roundtree) cycle through the program as of late.

10. Arkansas Razorbacks (21,439 yards)

Nov 14, 2015; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Alex Collins (3) carries the ball to score a touchdown against the LSU Tigers in the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

The Bret Bielema years were focused around a physical rushing attack that controlled the pace of games. However, there was a stint for a few years where Arkansas couldn't get any sort of offense going. Now, they've trying to revive it under Sam Pittman.

11. Tennessee Volunteers (20,743 yards)

Nov 19, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Alvin Kamara (6) runs the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won 63-37. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee has lacked a consistent ground game over the past decade.

12. Florida Gators (20,352 yards)

Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs with the ball during the football game between the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 25, 2021. Flgai 092521 Ufvs Tennesseefb 53

Initially I was surprised that Florida was this low on the list, but all things considered the Gators haven't really had any impressionable names in their backfield in a while.

13. South Carolina Gamecocks (18,898 yards)

South Carolina Gamecocks running back Kevin Harris (20) avoids a tackle from North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tony Grimes (20)during the Duke s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Jg Mayobowl 123021 046

Quite honestly, offense as a whole has been a struggle for South Carolina since the Steve Spurrier days.

14. Vanderbilt Commodores (16,693 yards)

Oct 28, 2017; Columbia, SC, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ralph Webb (7) rushes against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No surprise as the Commodores are last in the SEC in total rushing yards since 2012.

