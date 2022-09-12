Skip to main content

SEC Power Rankings, week three: Georgia takes No. 1 spot, Texas A&M falls

No amount of talent could save Texas A&M from falling at home to Appalachian State.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A relatively tame week two on paper turned into a wild affair for several SEC teams.

Shoutout Texas A&M for the scheduling Appalachian State during what was apparently Sun Belt Superiority week. The Aggies, who out-talent the Mountaineers by a significant margin, lost 17-14 at home in one of the most shocking upsets we will likely see this season.

That was not the only upset in the Southeastern Conference. Take a look at our updated SEC power rankings following the busy week.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia rolled right past Samford 33-0.

2. Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas gave the Tide everything they could handle, but Bryce Young & Co. managed to escape Austin with a 20-19 win.

Once again, Alabama looks vulnerable.

3. Kentucky Wildcats

LEXINGTON, KY - SEPTEMBER 03: Barion Brown #2 of the Kentucky Wildcats returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the second half against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Kroger Field on September 3, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kentucky went on the road and beat No. 12 Florida by double digits. When will we stop doubting Mark Stoops?

4. Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) breaks through the Cincinnati defense to score a touchdown during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Top 25 win on the resume? Check. 14-point conference win? Check.

The Hogs aren't perfect, but they're winning.

5. Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) scrambles with the ball during the second half of a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburgh Panthers in Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Tennpitt0910 03254

The Vols secured with a 34-27 OT win at Pittsburgh.

6. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Sep 3, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) makes a pass against the Memphis Tigers during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

State is now 2-0 with decisive victories over semi-decent non-conference foes.

7. Florida Gators

Sep 10, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker J.J. Weaver (13) tackles Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After defeating top 10 Utah in week one, Florida dropped a home game against Kentucky. It's Florida's third loss in the last five years to the Wildcats.

8. Ole Miss Rebels

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: Jaxson Dart #2 of the Mississippi Rebels hands the ball off to Quinshon Judkins #4 of the Mississippi Rebels during the first half of the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Rebels dominated Central Arkansas, 59-3.

9. Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers quarterback T.J. Finley (1) passes during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Auburn looked extremely pedestrian in a 24-16 win over San Jose State.

10. South Carolina Gamecocks

Sep 3, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) rushes for a two-point conversion against the Georgia State Panthers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina lost 44-30 at Arkansas.

11. Texas A&M Aggies

Sep 10, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) rushes against Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye (30) in the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

All of the talent in the world, and A&M still couldn't beat Appalachian State.

I'm just surprised power five teams keep scheduling them.

12. LSU Tigers

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels runs the ball against Southern University during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)

LSU romped in a win over Southern.

13. Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) races past Elon defensive back Bo Sanders (7) for a touchdown during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Elon Vanderbilt 037

This may come as a shock to some, but Vanderbilt does not look like the worst team in the SEC. Even after falling 45-25 to a ranked Wake Forest team.

Maybe Clark Lea is on to something.

14. Missouri

Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) celebrates with wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) after running for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Mizzou was obliterated by Kansas State, 40-12. The final score does not truly show how just bad Missouri was on offense.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) is stopped after a catch by Appalachian State linebacker Andrew Parker (15), Ethan Johnson (19) and Kaleb Dawson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Football

SEC Power Rankings, week three: Georgia takes No. 1 spot, Texas A&M falls

By Lance Dawe
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) rushes against Auburn offensive lineman Austin Troxell (68) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Football

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker had high praise for right tackle Austin Troxell

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley pregame before Auburn vs Mercer.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley bouncing back from slow start vs SJSU was 'awesome to see'

By Lance Dawe
Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) goes airborne during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Auburn's top 10 offensive PFF grades vs San Jose State

By Zac Blackerby
Red defensive tackle JJ Pegues (89) celebrates catching a two-point conversion pass in the second half of The Grove Bowl, Mississippi's NCAA college spring football game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Oxford, Miss. The Red team won 48-36. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Football

Tracking Auburn football transfers in 2022: Week Two

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans along the Tiger Walk trail prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

SEC Nation Heads to The Plains for Week 3 to Spotlight Penn State at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Tar'Varish Dawson Jr. (3) goes up to make the grab across the middle during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

What Head Coach Bryan Harsin said after beating San Jose State

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) goes airborne during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

The best photos from Auburn's win over San Jose State

By Zac Blackerby