SEC Power Rankings, week three: Georgia takes No. 1 spot, Texas A&M falls
A relatively tame week two on paper turned into a wild affair for several SEC teams.
Shoutout Texas A&M for the scheduling Appalachian State during what was apparently Sun Belt Superiority week. The Aggies, who out-talent the Mountaineers by a significant margin, lost 17-14 at home in one of the most shocking upsets we will likely see this season.
That was not the only upset in the Southeastern Conference. Take a look at our updated SEC power rankings following the busy week.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia rolled right past Samford 33-0.
2. Alabama Crimson Tide
Texas gave the Tide everything they could handle, but Bryce Young & Co. managed to escape Austin with a 20-19 win.
Once again, Alabama looks vulnerable.
3. Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky went on the road and beat No. 12 Florida by double digits. When will we stop doubting Mark Stoops?
4. Arkansas Razorbacks
Top 25 win on the resume? Check. 14-point conference win? Check.
The Hogs aren't perfect, but they're winning.
5. Tennessee Volunteers
The Vols secured with a 34-27 OT win at Pittsburgh.
6. Mississippi State Bulldogs
State is now 2-0 with decisive victories over semi-decent non-conference foes.
7. Florida Gators
After defeating top 10 Utah in week one, Florida dropped a home game against Kentucky. It's Florida's third loss in the last five years to the Wildcats.
8. Ole Miss Rebels
The Rebels dominated Central Arkansas, 59-3.
9. Auburn Tigers
Auburn looked extremely pedestrian in a 24-16 win over San Jose State.
10. South Carolina Gamecocks
Carolina lost 44-30 at Arkansas.
11. Texas A&M Aggies
All of the talent in the world, and A&M still couldn't beat Appalachian State.
I'm just surprised power five teams keep scheduling them.
12. LSU Tigers
LSU romped in a win over Southern.
13. Vanderbilt Commodores
This may come as a shock to some, but Vanderbilt does not look like the worst team in the SEC. Even after falling 45-25 to a ranked Wake Forest team.
Maybe Clark Lea is on to something.
14. Missouri
Mizzou was obliterated by Kansas State, 40-12. The final score does not truly show how just bad Missouri was on offense.
