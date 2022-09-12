SEC Power Rankings, week three: Georgia takes No. 1 spot, Texas A&M falls

A relatively tame week two on paper turned into a wild affair for several SEC teams.

Shoutout Texas A&M for the scheduling Appalachian State during what was apparently Sun Belt Superiority week. The Aggies, who out-talent the Mountaineers by a significant margin, lost 17-14 at home in one of the most shocking upsets we will likely see this season.

That was not the only upset in the Southeastern Conference. Take a look at our updated SEC power rankings following the busy week.

1. Georgia Bulldogs Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Georgia rolled right past Samford 33-0. 2. Alabama Crimson Tide Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports Texas gave the Tide everything they could handle, but Bryce Young & Co. managed to escape Austin with a 20-19 win. Once again, Alabama looks vulnerable. 3. Kentucky Wildcats Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images Kentucky went on the road and beat No. 12 Florida by double digits. When will we stop doubting Mark Stoops? 4. Arkansas Razorbacks AP Photo/Michael Woods Top 25 win on the resume? Check. 14-point conference win? Check. The Hogs aren't perfect, but they're winning. 5. Tennessee Volunteers © Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK The Vols secured with a 34-27 OT win at Pittsburgh. 6. Mississippi State Bulldogs Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports State is now 2-0 with decisive victories over semi-decent non-conference foes. 7. Florida Gators Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports After defeating top 10 Utah in week one, Florida dropped a home game against Kentucky. It's Florida's third loss in the last five years to the Wildcats. 8. Ole Miss Rebels Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images The Rebels dominated Central Arkansas, 59-3. 9. Auburn Tigers Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Auburn looked extremely pedestrian in a 24-16 win over San Jose State. 10. South Carolina Gamecocks Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports Carolina lost 44-30 at Arkansas. 11. Texas A&M Aggies © Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports All of the talent in the world, and A&M still couldn't beat Appalachian State. I'm just surprised power five teams keep scheduling them. 12. LSU Tigers Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP LSU romped in a win over Southern. 13. Vanderbilt Commodores This may come as a shock to some, but Vanderbilt does not look like the worst team in the SEC. Even after falling 45-25 to a ranked Wake Forest team. Maybe Clark Lea is on to something. 14. Missouri Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Mizzou was obliterated by Kansas State, 40-12. The final score does not truly show how just bad Missouri was on offense.

